The new Cuban migrants

Cuban Alberto Cruz, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

