The newest Americans

Friends and family surround a newly naturalized citizen (C) after a naturalization ceremony in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015.

December 15, 2015
Isatu Barrie (C) smiles after taking part in the Oath of Citizenship.

December 15, 2015
U.S. Army Private Asha Dalling (C) smiles as he is introduced before taking the Oath of Citizenship.

December 15, 2015
Newly naturalized citizens recite the United States Pledge of Allegiance.

December 15, 2015
Tahamina Pervin from Bangladesh smiles as she receivers her naturalization certificate.

December 15, 2015
Newly naturalized citizens of the United States raise their hands as they repeat the Oath of Citizenship.

December 15, 2015
Isatu Barrie (C) raises her hand while taking the Oath of Citizenship.

December 15, 2015
U.S. Army Private Asha Dalling listens to speakers during a naturalization ceremony.

December 15, 2015
Tahamina Pervin from Bangladesh looks at her naturalization certificate.

December 15, 2015
U.S. Army Private Asha Dalling (C) raises his hand as he takes the Oath of Citizenship.

December 15, 2015
