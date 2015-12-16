The newest Americans
Friends and family surround a newly naturalized citizen (C) after a naturalization ceremony in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Isatu Barrie (C) smiles after taking part in the Oath of Citizenship. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Army Private Asha Dalling (C) smiles as he is introduced before taking the Oath of Citizenship. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Newly naturalized citizens recite the United States Pledge of Allegiance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tahamina Pervin from Bangladesh smiles as she receivers her naturalization certificate. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Newly naturalized citizens of the United States raise their hands as they repeat the Oath of Citizenship. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Isatu Barrie (C) raises her hand while taking the Oath of Citizenship. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Army Private Asha Dalling listens to speakers during a naturalization ceremony. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tahamina Pervin from Bangladesh looks at her naturalization certificate. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Army Private Asha Dalling (C) raises his hand as he takes the Oath of Citizenship. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
