Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 10, 2012 | 9:30pm EDT

The next generation Mars rover

<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. According to a press release from NASA, the rover is 89 days away from its August appointment with Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. According to a...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. According to a press release from NASA, the rover is 89 days away from its August appointment with Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
1 / 12
<p>A cameraman, part of a news crew, films as NASA tests an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A cameraman, part of a news crew, films as NASA tests an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A cameraman, part of a news crew, films as NASA tests an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
2 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. ...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
3 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
4 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
5 / 12
<p>Matt Roman, an engineer with Space Science Systems, works with a photo system, identical to the one possessed by the new rover headed to Mars, in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. The photo system will allow scientist to take photos from the rover once it lands on Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Matt Roman, an engineer with Space Science Systems, works with a photo system, identical to the one possessed by the new rover headed to Mars, in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. The photo system will allow scientist to take photos...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Matt Roman, an engineer with Space Science Systems, works with a photo system, identical to the one possessed by the new rover headed to Mars, in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. The photo system will allow scientist to take photos from the rover once it lands on Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
6 / 12
<p>John Leichty, a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory who is also part of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team of rover drivers and scientists, controls a rover in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

John Leichty, a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory who is also part of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team of rover drivers and scientists, controls a rover in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

John Leichty, a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory who is also part of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team of rover drivers and scientists, controls a rover in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
7 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
8 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
9 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
10 / 12
<p>Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which include rover drivers and scientists, run a test between an engineering model of the current rover on Mars (front) and its successor, dubbed "Curiosity" (back), in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which include rover drivers and scientists, run a test between an engineering model of the current rover on Mars (front) and its successor, dubbed "Curiosity" (back), in the desert near Baker,...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which include rover drivers and scientists, run a test between an engineering model of the current rover on Mars (front) and its successor, dubbed "Curiosity" (back), in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
11 / 12
<p>Matt Heverly (C), a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, talks about the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, as they test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Matt Heverly (C), a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, talks about the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, as they test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover,...more

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Matt Heverly (C), a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, talks about the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, as they test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Afghan girls

Afghan girls

Next Slideshows

Afghan girls

Afghan girls

An indepth look at the lives of Afghan girls in times of uncertainty.

May 10 2012
Prince Charles turns weatherman

Prince Charles turns weatherman

Prince Charles describes wet and cold conditions for Scotland.

May 10 2012
Wild weather

Wild weather

Scenes of the awesome and sometimes destructive power of nature.

May 10 2012
Bonfires of Lag Ba-Omer

Bonfires of Lag Ba-Omer

Ultra-Orthodox Jews light bonfires to mark Lag Ba-Omer.

May 10 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast