The next generation Mars rover
Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. According to a press release from NASA, the rover is 89 days away from its August appointment with Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A cameraman, part of a news crew, films as NASA tests an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Matt Roman, an engineer with Space Science Systems, works with a photo system, identical to the one possessed by the new rover headed to Mars, in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. The photo system will allow scientist to take photos from the rover once it lands on Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
John Leichty, a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory who is also part of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team of rover drivers and scientists, controls a rover in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which include rover drivers and scientists, run a test between an engineering model of the current rover on Mars (front) and its successor, dubbed "Curiosity" (back), in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Matt Heverly (C), a robotics engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, talks about the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, as they test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
