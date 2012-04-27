Edition:
The NFL Draft

<p>Quarterback Andrew Luck from Stanford University, holds up a jersey as he stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the number one overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>Indianapolis Colts and Washignton Redskins caps are carried into Radio City Music Hall for the 2012 NFL Draft in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>Quarterback Robert Griffin III from Baylor University arrives for the 2012 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>Quarterback Robert Griffin III from Baylor University holds up a jersey as he stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Washington Redskins as the number two overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>Quarterback Robert Griffin III from Baylor University walks off stage after being selected by the Washington Redskins as the number two overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>Quarterback Andrew Luck from Stanford University, holds up a jersey as he stands with his family and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the number one overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>Quarterback Andrew Luck from Stanford University, smiles with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the number one overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>Quarterback Robert Griffin III from Baylor University holds up a jersey as he stands with family and friends after being selected by the Washington Redskins as the number two overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>Trent Richardson from the University of Alabama holds up a jersey as he stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Cleveland Browns as the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>NFL football draft prospect Robert Griffin III waves during a photoshoot at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 25, 2012. The 2012 NFL Draft will be held on April 26 at Radio City Music Hall. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>NFL draft prospect Andrew Luck participates at the NFL PLAY 60 Youth Football Festival in New York, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>NFL draft prospect Robert Griffin III leads a running back drill at the NFL PLAY 60 Youth Football Festival in New York, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>NFL draft prospect Andrew Luck runs football drills at the NFL PLAY 60 Youth Football Festival in New York, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>NFL draft prospects Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III (L) attend the NFL PLAY 60 Youth Football Festival in New York, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

