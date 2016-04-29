Edition:
The NFL Draft

1. Los Angeles Rams (from Titans) - Jared Goff, quarterback, California.

Thursday, April 28, 2016
2. Philadelphia Eagles (from Browns) - Carson Wentz, quarterback, North Dakota State.

Thursday, April 28, 2016
3. San Diego Chargers - Joey Bosa, defensive end, Ohio State.

Thursday, April 28, 2016
4. Dallas Cowboys - Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Ohio State.

Thursday, April 28, 2016
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jalen Ramsey, cornerback, Florida State.

Thursday, April 28, 2016
6. Baltimore Ravens - Ronnie Stanley, tackle, Notre Dame.

Thursday, April 28, 2016
7. San Francisco 49ers - DeForest Buckner, defensive end, Oregon (seen sacking TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Bram Kohlhausen in the 2016 Alamo Bowl).

Saturday, January 02, 2016
8. Tennessee Titans (from Browns through Eagles through Dolphins) - Jack Conklin, tackle, Michigan State.

Thursday, April 28, 2016
9 Chicago Bears (from Buccaneers) - Leonard Floyd, linebacker, Georgia (number 84, seen after sacking Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall).

Saturday, November 15, 2014
10. New York Giants - Eli Apple, cornerback, Ohio State.

Thursday, April 28, 2016
Reggie Ragland (Alabama) shows off his national championship rings as he arrives on the red carpet before the 2016 NFL Draft at Auditorium Theatre.

Thursday, April 28, 2016
Ezekiel Elliott (Ohio State) arrives on the red carpet before the 2016 NFL Draft at Auditorium Theatre.

Thursday, April 28, 2016
