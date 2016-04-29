The NFL Draft
1. Los Angeles Rams (from Titans) - Jared Goff, quarterback, California. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
2. Philadelphia Eagles (from Browns) - Carson Wentz, quarterback, North Dakota State. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
3. San Diego Chargers - Joey Bosa, defensive end, Ohio State. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
4. Dallas Cowboys - Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Ohio State. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jalen Ramsey, cornerback, Florida State. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
6. Baltimore Ravens - Ronnie Stanley, tackle, Notre Dame. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
7. San Francisco 49ers - DeForest Buckner, defensive end, Oregon (seen sacking TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Bram Kohlhausen in the 2016 Alamo Bowl). Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
8. Tennessee Titans (from Browns through Eagles through Dolphins) - Jack Conklin, tackle, Michigan State. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
9 Chicago Bears (from Buccaneers) - Leonard Floyd, linebacker, Georgia (number 84, seen after sacking Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall). Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
10. New York Giants - Eli Apple, cornerback, Ohio State. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Reggie Ragland (Alabama) shows off his national championship rings as he arrives on the red carpet before the 2016 NFL Draft at Auditorium Theatre. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Ezekiel Elliott (Ohio State) arrives on the red carpet before the 2016 NFL Draft at Auditorium Theatre. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
