The North Korean military
Soldiers of the Korean People's Army take part in the landing and anti-landing drills of KPA Large Combined Units 324 and 287 and KPA Navy Combined Unit 597, in the eastern sector of the front and the east coastal area on March 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's artillery sub-units, whose mission is to strike Daeyeonpyeong island and Baengnyeong island of South Korea, conduct a live shell firing drill to examine war fighting capabilities in the western sector of the front line, in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend military drills in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency. KCNA said this picture was taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend military drills in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency. KCNA said this picture was taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) take part in the landing and anti-landing drills of KPA Large Combined Units 324 and 287 and KPA Navy Combined Unit 597, in the eastern sector of the front and the east coastal area on March 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend military drills in an unknown location in this picture taken March 20, 2013 and released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend military drills in an unknown location in this picture taken March 20, 2013 and released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un talks with soldiers of the Korean People's Army taking part in the landing and anti-landing drills of KPA Large Combined Units 324 and 287 and KPA Navy Combined Unit 597, in the eastern sector of the front and the east coastal area on March 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's artillery sub-units, whose mission is to strike Daeyeonpyeong island and Baengnyeong island of South Korea, conduct a live shell firing drill to examine war fighting capabilities in the western sector of the front line in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers run as they attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers run as they attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's artillery sub-units, whose mission is to strike Daeyeonpyeong island and Baengnyeong island of South Korea, conduct a live shell firing drill to examine war fighting capabilities in the western sector of the front line in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers of the Korean People's Army take part in the landing and anti-landing drills of KPA Large Combined Units 324 and 287 and KPA Navy Combined Unit 597, as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (not pictured) watches, in the eastern sector of the front and the east coastal area on March 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend military drills in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency. KCNA said this picture was taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend military drills in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency. KCNA said this picture was taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend a military training in this picture released by the North Korea's official KCNA news agency, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend a military training in this picture released by the North Korea's official KCNA news agency, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's artillery sub-units, whose mission is to strike Daeyeonpyeong island and Baengnyeong island of South Korea, conduct a live shell firing drill to examine war fighting capabilities in the western sector of the front line in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and officers on a hill, watch a flight exercise and a paratrooping drill of the Air and Anti-Air Force and Large Combined Unit 630 of the Korean People's Army, in a picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un watches a flight exercise and a paratrooping drill of the Air and Anti-Air Force and Large Combined Unit 630 of the Korean People's Army, in a picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend a rally celebrating the country's third nuclear test at the Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang, February 14, 2013. Korean characters on a sign (C) read,"(We) celebrate ardently success of the third underground nuclear test!". REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers pose during their drills in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, August 21, 2012 REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers pose during their drills in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, August 21, 2012 REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers of North Korean navy participate in a drill against "the U.S. and South Korean regime" in an undisclosed location of North Korea, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers of North Korean navy participate in a drill against "the U.S. and South Korean regime" in an undisclosed location of North Korea, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers of an air corps attend drills in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency onJuly 31, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers of an air corps attend drills in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency onJuly 31, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Armed North Korean soldiers joke with Chinese tourists as they keep guard at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Armed North Korean soldiers joke with Chinese tourists as they keep guard at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards of North Korea attend a military training in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency, April 24, 2012. KCNA said the picture was taken on April 23, 2012. A target (R) reads, "(South Korean President) Lee Myung-bak". REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers march past the podium during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of DPRK's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang. April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers march past the podium during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of DPRK's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang. April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean officials attend an opening ceremony of the Exhibition of Arms and Equipment of the Korean People's Army held to celebrate the centenary of the birth of late North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean officials attend an opening ceremony of the Exhibition of Arms and Equipment of the Korean People's Army held to celebrate the centenary of the birth of late North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A soldier salutes from a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A soldier salutes from a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A demonstration of a combined strike drill of the three services of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location is seen, in a picture released by the North's KCNA, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A demonstration of a combined strike drill of the three services of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location is seen, in a picture released by the North's KCNA, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean soldiers take part in a shooting exercise at a field in Kaepoong county, on the north side of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
North Korean soldiers take part in a shooting exercise at a field in Kaepoong county, on the north side of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A North Korean soldier waves to a Chinese tourist boat on the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier waves to a Chinese tourist boat on the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean soldiers are seen through a window from the UN Command Military Armistice Commission meeting room at the truce border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Jae-hwan/Pool
North Korean soldiers take part in assembly elections at the 333rd voting district in North Korea, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers take part in assembly elections at the 333rd voting district in North Korea, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean soldier looks out from a boat at the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 13, 2006.REUTERS/Adam Dean
A North Korean soldier looks out from a boat at the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 13, 2006.REUTERS/Adam Dean
A North Korean soldier points at visitors near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A North Korean soldier points at visitors near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean military officers queue to leave a theatre after a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean military officers queue to leave a theatre after a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean soldiers walk to a construction site at the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean soldiers walk to a construction site at the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean soldiers attend festivities to congratulate North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on his re-election as general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea at the Jeonseung (Victory) Plaza in central Pyongyang, September 29, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers applaud during a visit of their leader Kim Jong-il at the 1224 military unit at an undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released in November 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers applaud during a visit of their leader Kim Jong-il at the 1224 military unit at an undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released in November 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans walk with shovels for harvesting crops behind a border fence separating the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Koreans walk with shovels for harvesting crops behind a border fence separating the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
