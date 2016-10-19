Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 18, 2016 | 11:05pm EDT

The Obamas' last state dinner

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hug during an exchange of toasts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hug during an exchange of toasts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hug during an exchange of toasts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer Gwen Stefani receives a kiss from Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Singer Gwen Stefani receives a kiss from Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Singer Gwen Stefani receives a kiss from Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama toasts Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama toasts Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
President Barack Obama toasts Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Italian actor Roberto Benigni (L) speaks to members of the media. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Italian actor Roberto Benigni (L) speaks to members of the media. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Italian actor Roberto Benigni (L) speaks to members of the media. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Agnese Landini, the wife of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, speaks with first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Agnese Landini, the wife of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, speaks with first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Agnese Landini, the wife of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, speaks with first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi descend a staircase at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi descend a staircase at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi descend a staircase at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama toasts Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama toasts Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
President Barack Obama toasts Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Giorgio Armani (C, front) arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Giorgio Armani (C, front) arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Giorgio Armani (C, front) arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak before the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak before the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak before the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Music artist Frank Ocean arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Music artist Frank Ocean arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Music artist Frank Ocean arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Rap artist Chance Bennett (R) and Kenneth Bennett (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Rap artist Chance Bennett (R) and Kenneth Bennett (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Rap artist Chance Bennett (R) and Kenneth Bennett (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak before the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak before the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak before the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor John Turturro (R) and his wife Katherine Borowitz arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Actor John Turturro (R) and his wife Katherine Borowitz arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Actor John Turturro (R) and his wife Katherine Borowitz arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hug during an exchange of toasts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hug during an exchange of toasts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hug during an exchange of toasts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Race car driver Mario Andretti (L) and Barbra Andretti-Curto (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Race car driver Mario Andretti (L) and Barbra Andretti-Curto (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Race car driver Mario Andretti (L) and Barbra Andretti-Curto (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
George Stephanopoulos of ABC News (R) and Alexandra Wentworth (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

George Stephanopoulos of ABC News (R) and Alexandra Wentworth (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
George Stephanopoulos of ABC News (R) and Alexandra Wentworth (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Singer and songwriter James Taylor (R) and Kim Taylor (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Singer and songwriter James Taylor (R) and Kim Taylor (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Singer and songwriter James Taylor (R) and Kim Taylor (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson (L) and Dr. Susan DiMarco (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson (L) and Dr. Susan DiMarco (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson (L) and Dr. Susan DiMarco (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest (L) and Natalie Earnest (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest (L) and Natalie Earnest (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest (L) and Natalie Earnest (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and Sandra Lee (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and Sandra Lee (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and Sandra Lee (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
