The Obamas' last state dinner
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hug during an exchange of toasts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer Gwen Stefani receives a kiss from Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama toasts Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Italian actor Roberto Benigni (L) speaks to members of the media. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Agnese Landini, the wife of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, speaks with first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi descend a staircase at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama toasts Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Giorgio Armani (C, front) arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak before the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Music artist Frank Ocean arrives. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Rap artist Chance Bennett (R) and Kenneth Bennett (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak before the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor John Turturro (R) and his wife Katherine Borowitz arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hug during an exchange of toasts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Race car driver Mario Andretti (L) and Barbra Andretti-Curto (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
George Stephanopoulos of ABC News (R) and Alexandra Wentworth (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Singer and songwriter James Taylor (R) and Kim Taylor (L) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson (L) and Dr. Susan DiMarco (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest (L) and Natalie Earnest (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and Sandra Lee (R) arrive. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Next Slideshows
New life for Calais 'jungle' residents
Refugees are moved out of the Calais "jungle" as the French government proceeds with plans to demolish the ramshackle migrant camp.
Desperation in Haiti
Hurricane Matthew tore through Haiti killing about 1,000 people and leaving more than 1.4 million in need of humanitarian aid.
Vigil for Trinity Gay
Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay leads a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for his daughter Trinity.
GOP office firebombed
Police in North Carolina investigate a fire they said was deliberately set at a local Republican headquarters.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.