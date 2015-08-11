Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 11, 2015 | 11:25am EDT

The odd one out

A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, in Fuente de Piedra, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 8, 2015.REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, in Fuente de Piedra, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 8, 2015.REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, in Fuente de Piedra, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 8, 2015.REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 18
A pedestrian in an animal costume holds an umbrella while walking in a snowstorm in New York March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pedestrian in an animal costume holds an umbrella while walking in a snowstorm in New York March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A pedestrian in an animal costume holds an umbrella while walking in a snowstorm in New York March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 18
Festival goers are pictured during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Festival goers are pictured during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2012
Festival goers are pictured during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
3 / 18
India's Central Reserve Police Force personnel take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

India's Central Reserve Police Force personnel take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2014
India's Central Reserve Police Force personnel take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 18
A student in flip flops and shorts receives an honorary degree during the spring commencement ceremony at Ohio State University in Columbus, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A student in flip flops and shorts receives an honorary degree during the spring commencement ceremony at Ohio State University in Columbus, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2013
A student in flip flops and shorts receives an honorary degree during the spring commencement ceremony at Ohio State University in Columbus, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 18
A runner dressed in suit and tie waits for the start of the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner dressed in suit and tie waits for the start of the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2013
A runner dressed in suit and tie waits for the start of the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 18
Afghan women sit in an orthopaedic centre in Herat, Afghanistan, November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Afghan women sit in an orthopaedic centre in Herat, Afghanistan, November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2009
Afghan women sit in an orthopaedic centre in Herat, Afghanistan, November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
7 / 18
Guests attending President Jacob Zuma's inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria shelter from the rain in South Africa, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Guests attending President Jacob Zuma's inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria shelter from the rain in South Africa, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Guests attending President Jacob Zuma's inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria shelter from the rain in South Africa, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Close
8 / 18
A zebra gallops beside giraffes in the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem, Israel February 22, 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A zebra gallops beside giraffes in the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem, Israel February 22, 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A zebra gallops beside giraffes in the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem, Israel February 22, 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 18
Police officers participate in a parade during the celebration of the 183rd anniversary of the Uruguayan Police Force in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Police officers participate in a parade during the celebration of the 183rd anniversary of the Uruguayan Police Force in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2012
Police officers participate in a parade during the celebration of the 183rd anniversary of the Uruguayan Police Force in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
10 / 18
Drivers of government cars chat at a parking lot inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, during the opening ceremony, in Beijing, China November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Drivers of government cars chat at a parking lot inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, during the opening ceremony, in Beijing, China November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2012
Drivers of government cars chat at a parking lot inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, during the opening ceremony, in Beijing, China November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 18
Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2012
Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
12 / 18
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members read newspapers as they wait in a queue outside the ground before the cricket test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members read newspapers as they wait in a queue outside the ground before the cricket test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2012
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members read newspapers as they wait in a queue outside the ground before the cricket test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Close
13 / 18
Worshippers pray during Friday prayers ceremony at a university in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Worshippers pray during Friday prayers ceremony at a university in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2008
Worshippers pray during Friday prayers ceremony at a university in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
14 / 18
A white poodle (top R) sits on a wooden wagon among animal sculptures displayed at the road-side shop near the village of Kolesov, 90 km (55 miles) west from Prague, Czech Republic June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

A white poodle (top R) sits on a wooden wagon among animal sculptures displayed at the road-side shop near the village of Kolesov, 90 km (55 miles) west from Prague, Czech Republic June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013
A white poodle (top R) sits on a wooden wagon among animal sculptures displayed at the road-side shop near the village of Kolesov, 90 km (55 miles) west from Prague, Czech Republic June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Close
15 / 18
A child's toy Ferrari is parked between two hatchbacks at the Hale Barns Cricket Club in Altrincham, Cheshire, northern England June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A child's toy Ferrari is parked between two hatchbacks at the Hale Barns Cricket Club in Altrincham, Cheshire, northern England June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2013
A child's toy Ferrari is parked between two hatchbacks at the Hale Barns Cricket Club in Altrincham, Cheshire, northern England June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 18
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
17 / 18
A female competitor (4th R) of the "Post-secondary College Body Fitness" category stands on the stage with other male competitors during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championship in Hong Kong June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

A female competitor (4th R) of the "Post-secondary College Body Fitness" category stands on the stage with other male competitors during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championship in Hong Kong June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2006
A female competitor (4th R) of the "Post-secondary College Body Fitness" category stands on the stage with other male competitors during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championship in Hong Kong June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Jumping the gun

Jumping the gun

Next Slideshows

Jumping the gun

Jumping the gun

The Saudi tradition of firing rifles at one's own feet in celebration.

Aug 10 2015
Video gamers battle for millions

Video gamers battle for millions

Teams of gamers playing characters ranging from wizards to monsters battle for the $18 million prize pool at the Dota 2 International 2015 tournament in...

Aug 10 2015
Army vs. Army

Army vs. Army

Over a dozen countries compete in the International Army Games in Russia.

Aug 10 2015
Luxury Paris

Luxury Paris

Inside the super-deluxe hotels of the French capital.

Aug 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast