Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 4, 2016 | 11:36am EST

The O.J. Simpson trial

O.J. Simpson holds up his hands to the jury. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

O.J. Simpson holds up his hands to the jury. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
O.J. Simpson holds up his hands to the jury. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
1 / 25
O.J. Simpson measures his hand with former Isotoner general manager Richard Rubin, right, after a question arose about his hand size. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

O.J. Simpson measures his hand with former Isotoner general manager Richard Rubin, right, after a question arose about his hand size. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
O.J. Simpson measures his hand with former Isotoner general manager Richard Rubin, right, after a question arose about his hand size. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
2 / 25
A Ford Bronco carrying O.J. Simpson is driven by Simpson's former teammate Al Cowlings, chased by dozens of police cars during an hour long pursuit through Los Angeles. REUTERS/Files

A Ford Bronco carrying O.J. Simpson is driven by Simpson's former teammate Al Cowlings, chased by dozens of police cars during an hour long pursuit through Los Angeles. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
A Ford Bronco carrying O.J. Simpson is driven by Simpson's former teammate Al Cowlings, chased by dozens of police cars during an hour long pursuit through Los Angeles. REUTERS/Files
Close
3 / 25
O.J. Simpson sits in court with attorneys Robert Shapiro (2nd from R) and Johnnie Cochran Jr. (3rd from R) as defense attorney Gerald Uelmen (C) presents arguments regarding disclosure of prosecution witnesses as prosecutors Bill Hodgeman (L) and Cheri Lewis (2nd from L) look on. REUTERS/Files

O.J. Simpson sits in court with attorneys Robert Shapiro (2nd from R) and Johnnie Cochran Jr. (3rd from R) as defense attorney Gerald Uelmen (C) presents arguments regarding disclosure of prosecution witnesses as prosecutors Bill Hodgeman (L) and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
O.J. Simpson sits in court with attorneys Robert Shapiro (2nd from R) and Johnnie Cochran Jr. (3rd from R) as defense attorney Gerald Uelmen (C) presents arguments regarding disclosure of prosecution witnesses as prosecutors Bill Hodgeman (L) and Cheri Lewis (2nd from L) look on. REUTERS/Files
Close
4 / 25
Denise Brown, sister of Nicole Brown-Simpson, cries as she testifies about Brown-Simpson's relationship with O.J. Simpson. Brown wore Angel earrings and pins in memory of her sister. REUTERS/Files

Denise Brown, sister of Nicole Brown-Simpson, cries as she testifies about Brown-Simpson's relationship with O.J. Simpson. Brown wore Angel earrings and pins in memory of her sister. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Denise Brown, sister of Nicole Brown-Simpson, cries as she testifies about Brown-Simpson's relationship with O.J. Simpson. Brown wore Angel earrings and pins in memory of her sister. REUTERS/Files
Close
5 / 25
Kim Goldman, sister of Ronald Goldman, wipes her eyes as she kneels at her brothers grave after a headstone was unveiled. REUTERS/Files

Kim Goldman, sister of Ronald Goldman, wipes her eyes as she kneels at her brothers grave after a headstone was unveiled. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Kim Goldman, sister of Ronald Goldman, wipes her eyes as she kneels at her brothers grave after a headstone was unveiled. REUTERS/Files
Close
6 / 25
Arnelle Simpson, daughter of O.J. Simpson, testifies on her father's behalf. REUTERS/Files

Arnelle Simpson, daughter of O.J. Simpson, testifies on her father's behalf. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Arnelle Simpson, daughter of O.J. Simpson, testifies on her father's behalf. REUTERS/Files
Close
7 / 25
O. J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke, 9, and son Justin, 6, at the March 16, 1994, premiere of the film "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult". REUTERS/Files

O. J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke, 9, and son Justin, 6, at the March 16, 1994, premiere of the film "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult". REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
O. J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke, 9, and son Justin, 6, at the March 16, 1994, premiere of the film "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult". REUTERS/Files
Close
8 / 25
Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman is shown on the witness stand. REUTERS/Files

Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman is shown on the witness stand. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman is shown on the witness stand. REUTERS/Files
Close
9 / 25
O.J. Simpson gets a hug from lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. after Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman. REUTERS/Files

O.J. Simpson gets a hug from lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. after Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
O.J. Simpson gets a hug from lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. after Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman. REUTERS/Files
Close
10 / 25
Ron Goldman is shown in his California driver's license photo. REUTERS/Files

Ron Goldman is shown in his California driver's license photo. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Ron Goldman is shown in his California driver's license photo. REUTERS/Files
Close
11 / 25
Wesley Griswald is draped in not-guilty signs as he demonstrates in front of the Los Angeles County courthouse on the first day of jury deliberations. REUTERS/Files

Wesley Griswald is draped in not-guilty signs as he demonstrates in front of the Los Angeles County courthouse on the first day of jury deliberations. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Wesley Griswald is draped in not-guilty signs as he demonstrates in front of the Los Angeles County courthouse on the first day of jury deliberations. REUTERS/Files
Close
12 / 25
O.J. Simpson and attorney Robert Shapiro stand as the jury enters the courtroom. REUTERS/Files

O.J. Simpson and attorney Robert Shapiro stand as the jury enters the courtroom. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
O.J. Simpson and attorney Robert Shapiro stand as the jury enters the courtroom. REUTERS/Files
Close
13 / 25
O.J. Simpson walks with his children, daughter Sydney, age 9 (L) and son Justin, 6, after the funeral service for the children's mother and Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Simpson. REUTERS/Files

O.J. Simpson walks with his children, daughter Sydney, age 9 (L) and son Justin, 6, after the funeral service for the children's mother and Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Simpson. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
O.J. Simpson walks with his children, daughter Sydney, age 9 (L) and son Justin, 6, after the funeral service for the children's mother and Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Simpson. REUTERS/Files
Close
14 / 25
Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal murder trial, talks to reporters at the National Association of Television Producers trade show in New Orleans, where she was promoting her new television show Lady Law. REUTERS/Files

Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal murder trial, talks to reporters at the National Association of Television Producers trade show in New Orleans, where she was promoting her new television show Lady Law. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal murder trial, talks to reporters at the National Association of Television Producers trade show in New Orleans, where she was promoting her new television show Lady Law. REUTERS/Files
Close
15 / 25
Defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. is shown in court as he gestures to his neck as he suggests that Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman had their throats slashed in a so-called "Colombian necklace" by drug killers. REUTERS/Vince Bucci

Defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. is shown in court as he gestures to his neck as he suggests that Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman had their throats slashed in a so-called "Colombian necklace" by drug killers. REUTERS/Vince Bucci

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. is shown in court as he gestures to his neck as he suggests that Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman had their throats slashed in a so-called "Colombian necklace" by drug killers. REUTERS/Vince Bucci
Close
16 / 25
Prosecutor Marcia Clark confers with defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. as they look over photographs. Other members of the defense team are seated, F. Lee Bailey (L) and Carl Douglas. REUTERS/Files

Prosecutor Marcia Clark confers with defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. as they look over photographs. Other members of the defense team are seated, F. Lee Bailey (L) and Carl Douglas. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Prosecutor Marcia Clark confers with defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. as they look over photographs. Other members of the defense team are seated, F. Lee Bailey (L) and Carl Douglas. REUTERS/Files
Close
17 / 25
Defense witness Robert Heidstra points during his testimony to the area near where he walked his dog on the night of the murders. The chart is a map of the area around Bundy Drive, site of the murders. REUTERS/Files

Defense witness Robert Heidstra points during his testimony to the area near where he walked his dog on the night of the murders. The chart is a map of the area around Bundy Drive, site of the murders. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Defense witness Robert Heidstra points during his testimony to the area near where he walked his dog on the night of the murders. The chart is a map of the area around Bundy Drive, site of the murders. REUTERS/Files
Close
18 / 25
O.J. Simpson fan Dolores Payne voices her support outside the courthouse. REUTERS/File

O.J. Simpson fan Dolores Payne voices her support outside the courthouse. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
O.J. Simpson fan Dolores Payne voices her support outside the courthouse. REUTERS/File
Close
19 / 25
Members of the prosecution team, (L-R) Christopher Darden, Marcia Clark and William Hodgman react after defendant O.J. Simpson was found not guilty. REUTERS/Files

Members of the prosecution team, (L-R) Christopher Darden, Marcia Clark and William Hodgman react after defendant O.J. Simpson was found not guilty. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Members of the prosecution team, (L-R) Christopher Darden, Marcia Clark and William Hodgman react after defendant O.J. Simpson was found not guilty. REUTERS/Files
Close
20 / 25
Defendant O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey (L) and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. (R) look on. Fellow defense attorney Robert Shapiro stands in the background (2ndR). REUTERS/Myung J. Chun/Pool

Defendant O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey (L) and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. (R) look on. Fellow defense attorney...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Defendant O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey (L) and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. (R) look on. Fellow defense attorney Robert Shapiro stands in the background (2ndR). REUTERS/Myung J. Chun/Pool
Close
21 / 25
The family of murder victim Ronald Goldman reacts after defendant O.J. Simpson was found not guilty. Shown (L-R) Kim Goldman, sister, father Fred Goldman (C) and his wife Patti (R). REUTERS/Files

The family of murder victim Ronald Goldman reacts after defendant O.J. Simpson was found not guilty. Shown (L-R) Kim Goldman, sister, father Fred Goldman (C) and his wife Patti (R). REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
The family of murder victim Ronald Goldman reacts after defendant O.J. Simpson was found not guilty. Shown (L-R) Kim Goldman, sister, father Fred Goldman (C) and his wife Patti (R). REUTERS/Files
Close
22 / 25
Leon Johnson and his sister Watts react to the not guilty verdict outside the courthouse. REUTERS/File

Leon Johnson and his sister Watts react to the not guilty verdict outside the courthouse. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Leon Johnson and his sister Watts react to the not guilty verdict outside the courthouse. REUTERS/File
Close
23 / 25
Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal murder trial, talks with Geraldo Rivera at the National Association of Television Producers trade show in New Orleans. REUTERS/Files

Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal murder trial, talks with Geraldo Rivera at the National Association of Television Producers trade show in New Orleans. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal murder trial, talks with Geraldo Rivera at the National Association of Television Producers trade show in New Orleans. REUTERS/Files
Close
24 / 25
ABC news co-anchor Barbara Walters poses with the family of Ron Goldman. REUTERS/Files

ABC news co-anchor Barbara Walters poses with the family of Ron Goldman. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
ABC news co-anchor Barbara Walters poses with the family of Ron Goldman. REUTERS/Files
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Republicans rock Detroit

Republicans rock Detroit

Next Slideshows

Republicans rock Detroit

Republicans rock Detroit

The Republican presidential candidates debate for the first time since the Super Tuesday primaries.

Mar 03 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 03 2016
Made in 3D

Made in 3D

The output of the 3D printing revolution including shoes, chocolates bears and a violin.

Mar 03 2016
Migrant jungle in flames

Migrant jungle in flames

Clashes break out in Calais as police clear part of the shanty town in northern France.

Mar 03 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast