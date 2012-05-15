The oldest yoga teacher
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch hugs one of her students after leading a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch hugs one of her students after leading a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Next Slideshows
Life in Warsaw
A look at life in the Polish capital of Warsaw, home of the Euro 2012 soccer championships.
The art of Anish Kapoor
A showcase of work by Anish Kapoor, who created the spiraling red tower on London's Olympic Park.
Ageless beauty contest
An elderly beauty contest in honor of Mother's Day.
A heart for Haiti
Haitian Fabien Destine receives surgery for congenital heart disease by a team of surgeons, doctors and nurses. Health officials estimate there are around...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.