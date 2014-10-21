Edition:
The olive harvest

A olive tree is seen in a field in the outskirts of Ronda, near Malaga, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A Palestinian farmer sorts olives during harvest in the West Bank village of Awarta near Nablus October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A villager rests while harvesting olives in Anqoun town, south Lebanon October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A man uses nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A worker inspects olive paste as it is being pressed to extract oil at an olive press in Anqoun town, south Lebanon October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Olives are seen in an olive tree field in La Rinconada, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A man works in a traditional olive-oil mill near Chefchaouen, Northern Morocco photo taken February 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A worker empties out olives from a basket at an olive tree field in La Rinconada, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Workers place olive paste on an olive press before they extract oil from it in Anqoun town, south Lebanon October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A laborer from the Berber Kabylie region harvests olives in the eastern village of Tazmelt, near Bejaia, Algeria January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Olives are seen at an oil mill in Lun, south Croatia, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A Palestinian man pours freshly pressed olive oil during harvest season in the village of Qarawat Bani Zeid, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Multi-colored nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Palestinians harvest olives near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A plow is seen next to olive trees in a field in the outskirts of Cuevas del Becerro, near Malaga, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Palestinians harvest olives near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A veil-clad female worker walks in a factory for pickling olives, dates, jam productions and olive oil in the Saudi city of Tabuk August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

An olive tree field is seen in the outskirts of Teba, near Malaga, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Bottles of olive oil are lined in a factory in Dos Hermanas, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A basket of olives sits in an olive tree field in La Rinconada, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

