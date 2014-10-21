The olive harvest
A olive tree is seen in a field in the outskirts of Ronda, near Malaga, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Palestinian farmer sorts olives during harvest in the West Bank village of Awarta near Nablus October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A villager rests while harvesting olives in Anqoun town, south Lebanon October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man uses nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A worker inspects olive paste as it is being pressed to extract oil at an olive press in Anqoun town, south Lebanon October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Olives are seen in an olive tree field in La Rinconada, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A man works in a traditional olive-oil mill near Chefchaouen, Northern Morocco photo taken February 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A worker empties out olives from a basket at an olive tree field in La Rinconada, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Workers place olive paste on an olive press before they extract oil from it in Anqoun town, south Lebanon October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A laborer from the Berber Kabylie region harvests olives in the eastern village of Tazmelt, near Bejaia, Algeria January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Olives are seen at an oil mill in Lun, south Croatia, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Palestinian man pours freshly pressed olive oil during harvest season in the village of Qarawat Bani Zeid, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Multi-colored nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Palestinians harvest olives near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A plow is seen next to olive trees in a field in the outskirts of Cuevas del Becerro, near Malaga, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Palestinians harvest olives near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A veil-clad female worker walks in a factory for pickling olives, dates, jam productions and olive oil in the Saudi city of Tabuk August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
An olive tree field is seen in the outskirts of Teba, near Malaga, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Bottles of olive oil are lined in a factory in Dos Hermanas, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A basket of olives sits in an olive tree field in La Rinconada, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
