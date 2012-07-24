Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 24, 2012 | 12:10pm EDT

The Olympic venues

<p>A woman looks at the diving pool in the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A woman looks at the diving pool in the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

A woman looks at the diving pool in the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 20
<p>An aerial view shows the Velodrome, site of the cycling events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

An aerial view shows the Velodrome, site of the cycling events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

An aerial view shows the Velodrome, site of the cycling events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 20
<p>The water polo pool is seen during a media preview of the Water Polo Arena in the London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

The water polo pool is seen during a media preview of the Water Polo Arena in the London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

The water polo pool is seen during a media preview of the Water Polo Arena in the London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
3 / 20
<p>A view of the Olympic Basketball Arena, the venue of the London International Basketball Invitational, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A view of the Olympic Basketball Arena, the venue of the London International Basketball Invitational, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

A view of the Olympic Basketball Arena, the venue of the London International Basketball Invitational, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
4 / 20
<p>Cyclists compete in the Points Race of the Women's Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Cyclists compete in the Points Race of the Women's Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Cyclists compete in the Points Race of the Women's Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
5 / 20
<p>An aerial view shows the Basketball Arena, site of the basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and handball events, at the Olympic Park in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

An aerial view shows the Basketball Arena, site of the basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and handball events, at the Olympic Park in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

An aerial view shows the Basketball Arena, site of the basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and handball events, at the Olympic Park in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 20
<p>A couple of spectators view the Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

A couple of spectators view the Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

A couple of spectators view the Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 20
<p>The pool is seen during the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh </p>

The pool is seen during the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

The pool is seen during the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

Close
8 / 20
<p>Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 20
<p>British rowers prepare before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

British rowers prepare before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

British rowers prepare before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 20
<p>A general view of the preliminary group matches of the ITTF Pro Tour Table Tennis Grand Finals which is also being used as the test event for the Olympic table tennis venue at the Excel centre in east London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A general view of the preliminary group matches of the ITTF Pro Tour Table Tennis Grand Finals which is also being used as the test event for the Olympic table tennis venue at the Excel centre in east London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh more

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

A general view of the preliminary group matches of the ITTF Pro Tour Table Tennis Grand Finals which is also being used as the test event for the Olympic table tennis venue at the Excel centre in east London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
11 / 20
<p>A British rower prepares before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A British rower prepares before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

A British rower prepares before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 20
<p>Argentina play China in their women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Argentina play China in their women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Argentina play China in their women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
13 / 20
<p>The Olympic rings are pictured at the venue of the sailing competition in Weymouth and Portland, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

The Olympic rings are pictured at the venue of the sailing competition in Weymouth and Portland, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

The Olympic rings are pictured at the venue of the sailing competition in Weymouth and Portland, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
14 / 20
<p>A cyclist is seen on part of the Hadleigh farm Olympic mountain bike venue, Hadleigh, eastern England, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

A cyclist is seen on part of the Hadleigh farm Olympic mountain bike venue, Hadleigh, eastern England, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

A cyclist is seen on part of the Hadleigh farm Olympic mountain bike venue, Hadleigh, eastern England, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
15 / 20
<p>A general view of the Olympic boxing venue during the test event at the Excel centre in east London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A general view of the Olympic boxing venue during the test event at the Excel centre in east London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

A general view of the Olympic boxing venue during the test event at the Excel centre in east London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
16 / 20
<p>The New Zealand women's hockey team train at the Olympic Hockey venue, the Riverbank Arena, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

The New Zealand women's hockey team train at the Olympic Hockey venue, the Riverbank Arena, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

The New Zealand women's hockey team train at the Olympic Hockey venue, the Riverbank Arena, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
17 / 20
<p>Britain's beach volleyball player Shauna Mullin (C) and her teammate Sarah Dampney (L) train at the London 2012 Olympics beach volleyball venue in central London July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Britain's beach volleyball player Shauna Mullin (C) and her teammate Sarah Dampney (L) train at the London 2012 Olympics beach volleyball venue in central London July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Britain's beach volleyball player Shauna Mullin (C) and her teammate Sarah Dampney (L) train at the London 2012 Olympics beach volleyball venue in central London July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 20
<p>The ExCel centre is seen in east London June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

The ExCel centre is seen in east London June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

The ExCel centre is seen in east London June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
19 / 20
<p>An aerial view shows a section of the London 2012 Olympic Games Olympic Stadium, at the Olympic Park in London December 20, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG</p>

An aerial view shows a section of the London 2012 Olympic Games Olympic Stadium, at the Olympic Park in London December 20, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

An aerial view shows a section of the London 2012 Olympic Games Olympic Stadium, at the Olympic Park in London December 20, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Next Slideshows

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from the 99th Tour de France.

Jul 23 2012
Securing the London Olympics

Securing the London Olympics

Security drills ahead of the London Summer Olympics.

Jul 16 2012
Week in Sports

Week in Sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

Jul 16 2012
MLB All-Stars

MLB All-Stars

The best in baseball hit the field in Kansas City.

Jul 11 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast