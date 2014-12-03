The one and only Kim Jong Un
North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodelling of Songdowon International Children's camp. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
Abandoned in Ukraine
Psychiatric patients struggle through the Ukraine conflict.
Funeral for Tugce Albayrak
The woman beaten for defending two girls at a McDonald's in Germany is laid to rest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.