Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 3, 2014 | 6:30pm EST

The one and only Kim Jong Un

North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 22
Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 22
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 22
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 24, 2014
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 22
Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 22
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 22
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 22
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2014
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 22
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2013
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Close
9 / 22
Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2013
Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 22
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 22
Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
12 / 22
Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2013
Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 22
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2013
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 22
Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2013
Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 22
Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 22
Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 22
Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
18 / 22
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodelling of Songdowon International Children's camp. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodelling of Songdowon International Children's camp. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodelling of Songdowon International Children's camp. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
19 / 22
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, May 19, 2014
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
20 / 22
Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
21 / 22
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Dec 03 2014
Best photos of the year 2014

Best photos of the year 2014

The stories behind our top photos of 2014.

Dec 03 2014
Abandoned in Ukraine

Abandoned in Ukraine

Psychiatric patients struggle through the Ukraine conflict.

Dec 03 2014
Funeral for Tugce Albayrak

Funeral for Tugce Albayrak

The woman beaten for defending two girls at a McDonald's in Germany is laid to rest.

Dec 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast