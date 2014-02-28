The Opera Ball in Vienna
Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. The 18 to 24-year-olds spend weeks rehearsing for a performance that lasts just three or four minutes but has a huge audience at home and...more
Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. The 18 to 24-year-olds spend weeks rehearsing for a performance that lasts just three or four minutes but has a huge audience at home and abroad. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee dance past a lost shoe during the final rehearsal for the Opera Ball inside the opera house in Vienna February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee dance past a lost shoe during the final rehearsal for the Opera Ball inside the opera house in Vienna February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
The opera house is pictured on the evening of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
The opera house is pictured on the evening of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and his wife Nane arrive for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and his wife Nane arrive for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the opening committee perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Visitors dance at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Visitors dance at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the opening committee dance the opening waltz at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the opening committee dance the opening waltz at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Next Slideshows
First Lady of fitness
Michelle Obama and her campaign against childhood obesity.
Seeking sanctuary
An ornate 17th century church in central Brussels has become a shelter for a group of Afghan asylum seekers, protesting their deportation back to their home...
When in Rome...
Politicians, celebrities and royals dressing for the occasion when on the road.
Children and the Pope
Pope Francis greeting children.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.