The order of China
A Chinese national flag flies as students practice Taichi on a playground of a high school, during a Guinness World Record attempt of the largest martial arts display, on a hazy day in Jiaozuo, Henan province, China, October 18, 2015. The city...more
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practise in a rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province...more
People practice Taichi at a square in Qinyang, Henan province, China, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Parents of students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium inside a university campus in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows participants wearing blue and red coats forming an image depicting a human lung, during an Guinness World Record attempt of the largest human image of an organ, on a hazy day in Beijing, November 15, 2015. Over 1,500 people...more
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports centre in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen sit behind male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province June 16, 2011. ...more
Delivery men attend a training session in Shanghai, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students from different classes attend an outdoor joint lesson outside a school building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people practicing Taiji in multiple locations, at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Beijing Olympic Games in...more
Chinese women drug addicts eat dinner at the Kunming Drug Rehabilitation Centre, which is the largest in the world with nearly 4,000 addicts, May 20, 2004. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Paramilitary policemen attend an antiterrorism drill at a military base in Wuhan, Hubei province March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Students take an examination on an open-air playground at a high school in Yichuan, Shaanxi province April 11, 2015. More than 1,700 freshmen students took part in the exam, which was the first attempt by the school to take it in open-air. ...more
Students from the Tagou martial arts school in Henan province practice at a training base on the outskirts of Beijing August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Students take term final exam among trees outside a classroom building at a middle school in Xinxiang, Henan province, China, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants hold their pizza dough during an attempt of the Guinness World Record of most people tossing pizza dough, at the Pudong Shangri-La hotel in Shanghai, China, October 28, 2015. The attempt successfully set the new record to 511 people,...more
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School perform in the opening ceremony of the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Iran's missile tests
Iran's Revolutionary Guards conducted ballistic missile tests earlier this month, in what they said was a demonstration of Iran's non-nuclear deterrent power.
Lessons of war
Children attend school in Syria's war torn capital of Damascus.
Lion attack
A male lion attacks and injures a local resident on outskirts of the Kenya capital, Nairobi.
Inside the bombed Brussels airport
A look inside the Zaventem airport after the bombings in the Belgian capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.