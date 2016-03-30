Edition:
The order of China

A Chinese national flag flies as students practice Taichi on a playground of a high school, during a Guinness World Record attempt of the largest martial arts display, on a hazy day in Jiaozuo, Henan province, China, October 18, 2015. The city successfully set the record by organizing over 50,000 residents to practice shadow boxing simultaneously at 15 different locations, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practise in a rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 9, 2014. A total of 520 students took part in the performance named "building the dream", which will be performed during the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games on August 16, 2014, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2014
People practice Taichi at a square in Qinyang, Henan province, China, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Parents of students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium inside a university campus in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
An aerial view shows participants wearing blue and red coats forming an image depicting a human lung, during an Guinness World Record attempt of the largest human image of an organ, on a hazy day in Beijing, November 15, 2015. Over 1,500 people joined the successful attempt which was organized by a local health research center hoping to improve awareness of lung health, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports centre in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Policemen sit behind male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2011
Delivery men attend a training session in Shanghai, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Students from different classes attend an outdoor joint lesson outside a school building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Reuters / Friday, April 18, 2014
People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people practicing Taiji in multiple locations, at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Beijing Olympic Games in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 8, 2009. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2009
Chinese women drug addicts eat dinner at the Kunming Drug Rehabilitation Centre, which is the largest in the world with nearly 4,000 addicts, May 20, 2004. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Paramilitary policemen attend an antiterrorism drill at a military base in Wuhan, Hubei province March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2009
Students take an examination on an open-air playground at a high school in Yichuan, Shaanxi province April 11, 2015. More than 1,700 freshmen students took part in the exam, which was the first attempt by the school to take it in open-air. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Students from the Tagou martial arts school in Henan province practice at a training base on the outskirts of Beijing August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2008
Students take term final exam among trees outside a classroom building at a middle school in Xinxiang, Henan province, China, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Participants hold their pizza dough during an attempt of the Guinness World Record of most people tossing pizza dough, at the Pudong Shangri-La hotel in Shanghai, China, October 28, 2015. The attempt successfully set the new record to 511 people, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School perform in the opening ceremony of the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2014
