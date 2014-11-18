The outskirts of Islamabad
A boy whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, lies on a bed as his mother stands carrying his brother outside their house on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outside his house on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A pregnant woman, whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, carries her son as she smiles on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A girl, whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, carries grass on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A girl whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, stands atop her house on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A woman, whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, holds her son while talking to her neighbour outside her house on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A woman crosses a polluted stream under a broken bridge on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A woman whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work tries to open a sack of grass and hay for her cattle on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A girl reads while her mothers picks a bough at their their makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
An Afghan girl, whose family fled the soviet-led war in Afghanistan, carries a basin as she walks toward her makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A second hand toy horse is displayed for sale while a girl washes tea pots at a warehouse for second hand items in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A girl checks her homework before leaving for school, at her house in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A boy leans against a wall while a woman walks nearby on a muddy lane in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
Girls walk on a muddy lane towards their house in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
Children sit on a swing at a warehouse for second hand items in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A girl plays with her brother on an auto-rickshaw near their family home in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A man fills his jerry can from a drinking water point at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
Women walk along the edge of a stream at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
An Afghan girl, whose family fled the soviet-led war in Afghanistan, hides behind a curtain at her makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A boy sits on a cart in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A girl, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for jobs, picks up her washing outside her makeshift shelter in Islamabad.
A party dress belonging to a woman, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, is hung out to dry beside a makeshift shelter in Islamabad.
Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, look over a fence of their makeshift shelter in Islamabad.
A woman, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, stands beside makeshift shelters in Islamabad.
A girl washes her face as her mother washes the daily laundry in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A boy pulls a toy car at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A man listens to a radio as he sits with a freind near an open sewer at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A boy whose family fled the military operations in Western tribal areas plays with his brother as he sits in a crate at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A girl whose family fled the military operations in Western tribal areas, stands at the entrance of her house at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A boy whose family fled the military operations in Western tribal areas wheels a cart with jerrycans at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A boy whose family fled the military operations in Western tribal area smiles while with his friend at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A man who fled the military operations in Western tribal area carries his son as he walks along a narrow corridor of a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad.
A boy plays near a wood burning fire outside his house at a slum in Islamabad.
A man stands at the entrance of his house at a slum in Islamabad.
A girl washes dishes at a slum in Islamabad.
