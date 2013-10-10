Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 9, 2013 | 10:30pm EDT

The overthrow of Mursi

<p>A protester plays the guitar as he stands near the tents of fellow protesters who are holding a sit-in at Tahrir Square, ahead of the June 30 planned protest against President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A protester plays the guitar as he stands near the tents of fellow protesters who are holding a sit-in at Tahrir Square, ahead of the June 30 planned protest against President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A protester plays the guitar as he stands near the tents of fellow protesters who are holding a sit-in at Tahrir Square, ahead of the June 30 planned protest against President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
1 / 45
<p>An anti-Mursi protester holds a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, ahead of the June 30 planned protest against Mursi, in Cairo June 29, 2013. The words on the picture read: "30/6/2013 The General Strike". REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

An anti-Mursi protester holds a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, ahead of the June 30 planned protest against Mursi, in Cairo June 29, 2013. The words on the picture read: "30/6/2013 The General...more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

An anti-Mursi protester holds a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, ahead of the June 30 planned protest against Mursi, in Cairo June 29, 2013. The words on the picture read: "30/6/2013 The General Strike". REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
2 / 45
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
3 / 45
<p>Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) and residents of an area in Sidi Gaber, clash in a side street off a main street where a massive anti-Mursi protest is taking place, in Alexandria, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) and residents of an area in Sidi Gaber, clash in a side street off a main street where a massive anti-Mursi protest is taking place, in Alexandria, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) and residents of an area in Sidi Gaber, clash in a side street off a main street where a massive anti-Mursi protest is taking place, in Alexandria, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
4 / 45
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi light a flare during a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi light a flare during a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi light a flare during a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
5 / 45
<p>An anti-Mursi protester carries placards with a picture of former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser (top) and crossed out pictures of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Anne Patterson, during a massive protest in Alexandria June 30, 2013. The banner reads as "Leave, leave". REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

An anti-Mursi protester carries placards with a picture of former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser (top) and crossed out pictures of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Anne Patterson, during a massive protest in...more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

An anti-Mursi protester carries placards with a picture of former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser (top) and crossed out pictures of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Anne Patterson, during a massive protest in Alexandria June 30, 2013. The banner reads as "Leave, leave". REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
6 / 45
<p>Smoke rises over the sky in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Smoke rises over the sky in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Smoke rises over the sky in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 45
<p>An anti-President Mohamed Mursi protester lights a flare in support of fellow protesters on a street in Alexandria July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

An anti-President Mohamed Mursi protester lights a flare in support of fellow protesters on a street in Alexandria July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

An anti-President Mohamed Mursi protester lights a flare in support of fellow protesters on a street in Alexandria July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
8 / 45
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi use lasers to write "Egypt" on the Mogamma building, Egypt's biggest administrative building at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi use lasers to write "Egypt" on the Mogamma building, Egypt's biggest administrative building at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi use lasers to write "Egypt" on the Mogamma building, Egypt's biggest administrative building at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
9 / 45
<p>A female supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi holds a poster with his image, while others shout slogans during a protest in support of Mursi near Cairo University July 2, 2013. The poster reads: "No substitute for the legitimacy." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A female supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi holds a poster with his image, while others shout slogans during a protest in support of Mursi near Cairo University July 2, 2013. The poster reads: "No substitute for the legitimacy."...more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A female supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi holds a poster with his image, while others shout slogans during a protest in support of Mursi near Cairo University July 2, 2013. The poster reads: "No substitute for the legitimacy." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 45
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
11 / 45
<p>Protesters, wearing Guy Fawkes masks, who oppose Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters, wearing Guy Fawkes masks, who oppose Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Protesters, wearing Guy Fawkes masks, who oppose Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
12 / 45
<p>Supporters of President Mohamed Mursi wave to a military helicopter passing over them during a protest in Alexandria to counter anti-Mursi protests elsewhere in Alexandria, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of President Mohamed Mursi wave to a military helicopter passing over them during a protest in Alexandria to counter anti-Mursi protests elsewhere in Alexandria, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Supporters of President Mohamed Mursi wave to a military helicopter passing over them during a protest in Alexandria to counter anti-Mursi protests elsewhere in Alexandria, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
13 / 45
<p>Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
14 / 45
<p>Army soldiers take their positions on the bridge towards members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi standing guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Army soldiers take their positions on the bridge towards members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi standing guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Army soldiers take their positions on the bridge towards members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi standing guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
15 / 45
<p>Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters watch a speech by him on TV at a cafe at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters watch a speech by him on TV at a cafe at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters watch a speech by him on TV at a cafe at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
16 / 45
<p>Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters hold up their shoes after a speech by Mursi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters hold up their shoes after a speech by Mursi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters hold up their shoes after a speech by Mursi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
17 / 45
<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up his posters during a rally to show support to him at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up his posters during a rally to show support to him at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up his posters during a rally to show support to him at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
18 / 45
<p>Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, hold a poster featuring the head of Egypt's armed forces General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, hold a poster featuring the head of Egypt's armed forces General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, hold a poster featuring the head of Egypt's armed forces General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
19 / 45
<p>Army soldiers stand guard in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the presidential palace in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Army soldiers stand guard in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the presidential palace in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Army soldiers stand guard in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the presidential palace in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
20 / 45
<p>Protesters against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave national flags in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave national flags in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Protesters against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave national flags in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
21 / 45
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a poster of him as they shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. The poster reads, "People support a legitimate presidency". REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a poster of him as they shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. The poster reads, "People support a legitimate...more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a poster of him as they shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. The poster reads, "People support a legitimate presidency". REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
22 / 45
<p>Adli Mansour (C), Egypt's chief justice and head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, is applauded by other judges after his swearing in ceremony as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013, a day after the army ousted Mohamed Mursi as head of state. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Adli Mansour (C), Egypt's chief justice and head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, is applauded by other judges after his swearing in ceremony as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013, a day after the army ousted Mohamed Mursi as...more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Adli Mansour (C), Egypt's chief justice and head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, is applauded by other judges after his swearing in ceremony as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013, a day after the army ousted Mohamed Mursi as head of state. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
23 / 45
<p>A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Close
24 / 45
<p>A demonstrator holds a cross and a Koran during a protest against ousted President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A demonstrator holds a cross and a Koran during a protest against ousted President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A demonstrator holds a cross and a Koran during a protest against ousted President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
25 / 45
<p>A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
26 / 45
<p>Protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, carry an injured man during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, carry an injured man during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, carry an injured man during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
27 / 45
<p>A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
28 / 45
<p>An anti-Mursi protester shows spent shell casings and rubber bullets during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An anti-Mursi protester shows spent shell casings and rubber bullets during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square...more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

An anti-Mursi protester shows spent shell casings and rubber bullets during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
29 / 45
<p>A portrait of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen on barbed wire outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A portrait of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen on barbed wire outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A portrait of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen on barbed wire outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
30 / 45
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry mock coffins during a symbolic funeral for the four men killed during clashes with police outside the Republican Guard headquarters a day earlier, in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry mock coffins during a symbolic funeral for the four men killed during clashes with police outside the Republican Guard headquarters a day earlier, in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi...more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry mock coffins during a symbolic funeral for the four men killed during clashes with police outside the Republican Guard headquarters a day earlier, in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
31 / 45
<p>An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a poster of Mursi as they run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a poster of Mursi as they run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013....more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a poster of Mursi as they run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
32 / 45
<p>An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
33 / 45
<p>Egyptian Army soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on a tram track, during a patrol, as supporters of deposed president Mohamed Mursi approach the presidential palace in Cairo, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Egyptian Army soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on a tram track, during a patrol, as supporters of deposed president Mohamed Mursi approach the presidential palace in Cairo, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Egyptian Army soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on a tram track, during a patrol, as supporters of deposed president Mohamed Mursi approach the presidential palace in Cairo, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
34 / 45
<p>A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
35 / 45
<p>Fireworks are set off near police and anti-Mursi protesters by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Fireworks are set off near police and anti-Mursi protesters by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Fireworks are set off near police and anti-Mursi protesters by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
36 / 45
<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas thrown by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas thrown by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas thrown by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
37 / 45
<p>The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the...more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
38 / 45
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza,...more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
39 / 45
<p>Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14,...more

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
40 / 45
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
41 / 45
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from shooting in front of Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from shooting in front of Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from shooting in front of Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
42 / 45
<p>A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts through an opening at the top of an entrance to the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts through an opening at the top of an entrance to the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts through an opening at the top of an entrance to the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
43 / 45
<p>Armed Egyptian policeman moves into position in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Armed Egyptian policeman moves into position in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Armed Egyptian policeman moves into position in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
44 / 45
<p>A supporter of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi rides his motorcycle past a burning tire during a protest at Mohandiseen in Cairo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A supporter of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi rides his motorcycle past a burning tire during a protest at Mohandiseen in Cairo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A supporter of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi rides his motorcycle past a burning tire during a protest at Mohandiseen in Cairo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp

Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp

Next Slideshows

Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp

Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp

Images from Kenya's Dadaab camp, near the border with Somalia.

Oct 09 2013
Cholera in Haiti

Cholera in Haiti

Cholera has killed more than 8,000 Haitians since October 2010.

Oct 09 2013
Countdown to Sochi

Countdown to Sochi

With just months to go before Russia is due to host the 2014 Winter Olympics, cranes still tower over muddy construction sites in the palm tree-lined city, as...

Oct 09 2013
Typhoon Fitow

Typhoon Fitow

Typhoon Fitow slams into eastern China.

Oct 09 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast