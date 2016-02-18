The papacy of Pope Francis
Pope Francis leads the opening mass for the synod of bishops on the family at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People attend the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Francis leaves after leading the weekly audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. Bergoglio, now Pope Francis,...more
Pope Francis meets with people at the School for College Graduates of Chihuahua, in Ciudad Juarez Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pope Francis blesses the United States while standing next to a wooden cross at the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Francis scolds a person in the crowd, after he was pulled over a child in a wheelchair, during a visit to a stadium on February 16, 2016 in Morelia, Mexico in a still image from pool video. Pope Francis, who is usually calm and accommodating...more
Pope Francis opens the Holy Door to mark opening of the Catholic Holy Year, or Jubilee, in St. Peter's basilica, at the Vatican, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis smiles as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Paul VI's hall at the Vatican January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives to lead a special audience for members of Italian Food Bank Network foundation in Paul VI's hall at the Vatican, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis is greeted by Cuba's President Raul Castro as he arrives to lead a mass for Catholic faithful in the city of Holguin, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Castro Family/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis is pictured by mobile phones as he arrives to lead a special audience for Vatican employees and their families at the Paul VI's hall at the Vatican December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome...more
