Pictures | Tue Jul 12, 2016 | 1:30pm EDT

The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club

Damien Chee (L) and Skylar Simon practice drawing their weapon during a firearms training class attended by members of the Pink Pistols, a national pro-gun LGBT organization, at the PMAA Gun Range in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 1, 2016. Pink Pistols, which was founded about 20 years ago, promotes the safe, legal use of firearms for self-defense of the LGBT community. There are no fees or forms to fill out, and membership is open to all. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Skylar Simon (L) and his partner, Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz, walk down a range together during a firearms training class. Before the Orlando shootings in June, the Pink Pistols, with more than 45 chapters across the United States, had about 1,500 members. The day after the killing spree, its numbers soared to more than 4,000 and have since risen above 8,000. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Participants work on proper gun handling during a firearms training class. "We teach queers to shoot," the group says on its website. "Then we teach others that we have done so. Armed queers don't get bashed." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Mallory Washburn shoots at targets. Gun violence has remained in the forefront of national conversation since the Orlando shootings. Last week alone, two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota were killed by police. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz (L) and his partner Skylar Simon load magazines of ammunition. An openly gay professional bodypiercer, Matt Schlentz said members of the LGBT community feel more at risk of being a victim of a hate crime or violent assault. The mass murder at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, last month, confirmed their concerns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Skylar Simon (L) gets instructions from firearms instructor Dan Hood. "Every gay person, every lesbian, every transgender, everybody in-between and every street person, we all know someone who has been the victim of a crime, a hate crime or some type of violent assault," said Pink Pistols Salt Lake City chapter president Matt Schlentz said in an interview. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Instructors work with participants on proper gun handling. "Orlando, being the largest mass shooting in American history and pointed at gays, I think it was a huge eye opener for people," Schlentz said. "The world is not a perfect place, and we need to take safety into our own hands." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Participants shoot at targets. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz (L) is followed by firearms instructor Dan Hood. Schlentz meets with members at shooting ranges for practices and training. The group also helps members not familiar with weapons to select and buy guns and ammunition. "Anything you need, that's what we're here for," he said. "We are completely non-profit." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Skylar Simon shoots at targets. Salt Lake City chapter president Matt Schlentz expects membership of Pink Pistols to keep growing and hopes an incident like Orlando will not happen again. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz loads a magazine of ammunition. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz (L) and his partner Skylar Simon look at a target after shooting. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Participants prepare to shoot at targets. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Participants watch as firearms instructor Dan Hood demonstrates weapons handling. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Participants practice weapons handling. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz practices his draw during a firearms training class. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
