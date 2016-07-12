The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club

Damien Chee (L) and Skylar Simon practice drawing their weapon during a firearms training class attended by members of the Pink Pistols, a national pro-gun LGBT organization, at the PMAA Gun Range in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 1, 2016. Pink Pistols,...more

Damien Chee (L) and Skylar Simon practice drawing their weapon during a firearms training class attended by members of the Pink Pistols, a national pro-gun LGBT organization, at the PMAA Gun Range in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 1, 2016. Pink Pistols, which was founded about 20 years ago, promotes the safe, legal use of firearms for self-defense of the LGBT community. There are no fees or forms to fill out, and membership is open to all. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close