The Pole of Cold

<p>A man passes a sign saying "Oymyakon 'Pole of Cold'" on the site of a former meteorological station in the village of Oymyakon, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 26, 2013. The coldest temperatures in the northern hemisphere have been recorded in Sakha, the location of the Oymyakon valley, where according to the United Kingdom Met Office a temperature of -67.8 degrees Celsius (-90 degrees Fahrenheit) was registered in 1933 - the coldest on record in the northern hemisphere since the beginning of the 20th century. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man passes a sign saying "Oymyakon 'Pole of Cold'" on the site of a former meteorological station in the village of Oymyakon, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 26, 2013. The coldest temperatures in the northern hemisphere have been recorded in Sakha, the location of the Oymyakon valley, where according to the United Kingdom Met Office a temperature of -67.8 degrees Celsius (-90 degrees Fahrenheit) was registered in 1933 - the coldest on record in the northern hemisphere since the beginning of the 20th century. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>The roof of a house is covered with snow in the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

The roof of a house is covered with snow in the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A woman passes a board on a building, displaying the local time, temperature, humidity and air pressure in Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A woman passes a board on a building, displaying the local time, temperature, humidity and air pressure in Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A car covered in ice is pictured near a playground in Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A car covered in ice is pictured near a playground in Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Traffic lights are seen covered in snow in Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Traffic lights are seen covered in snow in Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man walks through a courtyard in Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man walks through a courtyard in Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>People wait to cross a road in Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People wait to cross a road in Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A woman wrapped in fur is pictured in the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A woman wrapped in fur is pictured in the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A general view of the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A general view of the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Smoke rises above houses in the village of Maralayi, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Smoke rises above houses in the village of Maralayi, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Sergei Burtsev, 41, a meteorologist, prepares to launch a weather balloon in the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Sergei Burtsev, 41, a meteorologist, prepares to launch a weather balloon in the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A view of snow-covered houses in the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A view of snow-covered houses in the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A thermometer shows a temperature around -55 degrees celsius in the village of Tomtorin in the Oymyakon valley in northeast Russia, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A thermometer shows a temperature around -55 degrees celsius in the village of Tomtorin in the Oymyakon valley in northeast Russia, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Igor Vinokurov, 35, knocks snow and ice off a frozen washing line in the village of Oymyakon, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Igor Vinokurov, 35, knocks snow and ice off a frozen washing line in the village of Oymyakon, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Lena River inside a tent to celebrate Orthodox Epiphany outside Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Lena River inside a tent to celebrate Orthodox Epiphany outside Yakutsk, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Nikolay Vinokurov, 7, and his sister Vera Vinokurova, 9, have lunch at their grandmother's house in the village of Tomtor, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Nikolay Vinokurov, 7, and his sister Vera Vinokurova, 9, have lunch at their grandmother's house in the village of Tomtor, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A girl poses for a picture in the village of Oymyakon, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A girl poses for a picture in the village of Oymyakon, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A view shows ice sculptures on the Lena river, constructed for the celebration of Orthodox Epiphany outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A view shows ice sculptures on the Lena river, constructed for the celebration of Orthodox Epiphany outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ruslan, 35, loads blocks of ice onto a truck outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ruslan, 35, loads blocks of ice onto a truck outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Alexander Gubin, 43, prepares to dive into the frozen Labynkyr lake, some 100 km south from Oymyakon in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Alexander Gubin, 43, prepares to dive into the frozen Labynkyr lake, some 100 km south from Oymyakon in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ships are moored on the banks of a river for the winter outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ships are moored on the banks of a river for the winter outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A view of the snowy landscape near Vostochnaya meteorological station, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A view of the snowy landscape near Vostochnaya meteorological station, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Lumberjacks Alexey Egorov, 45, and Semion Vinokurov, 53, cut down a tree in the forest outside the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Lumberjacks Alexey Egorov, 45, and Semion Vinokurov, 53, cut down a tree in the forest outside the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A dog lies on wood shavings in the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A dog lies on wood shavings in the village of Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Lumberjacks Alexey Egorov, 45, (L) and Semion VInokurov, 53, lunch in the cabin of their truck in forest outside Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Lumberjacks Alexey Egorov, 45, (L) and Semion VInokurov, 53, lunch in the cabin of their truck in forest outside Tomtor in the Oymyakon valley, in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man takes a drink in the cabin of his truck in the village of Ytyk-Kyuyol in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man takes a drink in the cabin of his truck in the village of Ytyk-Kyuyol in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena river, outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena river, outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

