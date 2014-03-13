Edition:
The polluted waters of Rio

<p>A toy doll is seen on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. According to the local media, the city of Rio de Janeiro continues to face criticism locally and abroad that the bodies of water it plans to use for competition in the 2016 Olympic Games are too polluted to host events. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A bird sits next to a sewage canal at the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. Untreated sewage and trash frequently find their way into the Atlantic waters of Copacabana Beach and Guanabara Bay - both future sites to events such as marathon swimming, sailing and triathlon events. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A fisherman cleans his boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A fisherman cleans his boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A helmet is seen at the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Garbage is seen near a fishing boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Old ships are seen at the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A toy is seen at Pombeba island in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A garbage collecting boat in seen in front of the Sugar Loaf mountain at the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Bottles of plastic are seen on Galeao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A sofa is seen in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A television part is seen on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A toy doll is seen on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A duct of sewage is seen on Galeao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A bird flies next to garbage in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A sofa is seen near a fishing boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A plastic bottle and a tyre are seen near a fishing boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A man walks, with the Sugar Loaf Mountain in the background, near garbage on Botafogo beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Brazilian biologist Mario Moscatelli takes pictures next to garbage at Pombeba island in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A pipe is seen near a fishing boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

