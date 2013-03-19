The Pope's inauguration
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope...more
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope for a renewal of the scandal-plagued Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann
Next Slideshows
Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary
A dozen car bombs and suicide blasts killed more than 50 people on the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.
Iraq now
10 years after the invasion, ordinary people try to live their lives in the tenuous peace of post-occupation Iraq.
The Pope's first week
A look at the hectic first week of Pope Francis.
Inside CPAC
Scenes from the annual Republican gathering.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.