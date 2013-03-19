Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 19, 2013 | 10:20am EDT

The Pope's inauguration

<p>Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope for a renewal of the scandal-plagued Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope...more

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope for a renewal of the scandal-plagued Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
1 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
2 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
3 / 25
<p>Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 25
<p>Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
6 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
7 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
8 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
9 / 25
<p>Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 25
<p>Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
11 / 25
<p>Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 25
<p>Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
13 / 25
<p>Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 25
<p>Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
15 / 25
<p>A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
16 / 25
<p>A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
17 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
18 / 25
<p>Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
19 / 25
<p>The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
20 / 25
<p>The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
21 / 25
<p>The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
22 / 25
<p>Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
23 / 25
<p>Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
24 / 25
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary

Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary

Next Slideshows

Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary

Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary

A dozen car bombs and suicide blasts killed more than 50 people on the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.

Mar 19 2013
Iraq now

Iraq now

10 years after the invasion, ordinary people try to live their lives in the tenuous peace of post-occupation Iraq.

Mar 18 2013
The Pope's first week

The Pope's first week

A look at the hectic first week of Pope Francis.

Mar 18 2013
Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Scenes from the annual Republican gathering.

Mar 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast