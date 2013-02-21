The Pope's summer residence
The garden inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI is seen in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. On February 28 the pope will take a helicopter to the papal summer retreat at Castel Gandolfo, where he will stay for around two...more
A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen next to a pond, where the pope in the past has been seen feeding the fishes, inside his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. On February 28 the pope will take a helicopter to the...more
The "Chinese room" is seen inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The garden inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI is seen in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A view of Castel Gandolfo lake is seen from inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A fountain inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI is seen in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A calendar with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI on its cover is seen in front of his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The garden inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI is seen in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A statue of the Virgin Mary is reflected in a pond, where the pope in the past has been seen feeding the fishes, inside his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cows are seen in the garden of the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The garden inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI is seen in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A part of a statue of Saint Peter is seen inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The garden inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI is seen in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A worker looks out from the main balcony at the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The garden inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI is seen in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The statue of Saint Peter is seen inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The garden inside the summer residence of Pope Benedict XVI is seen in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
