The pregnant princess
Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Pippa Middleton and her brother James leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Prince William arrives to visit his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Pippa Middleton and her brother James leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Britain's Prince William arrives at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers stand outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Carole Middleton leaves the King Edward VII hospital where her daughter Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is being treated in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Members of the media wait outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 4, 2012.REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Carole Middleton leaves the King Edward VII hospital where her daughter Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is being treated in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Television reporters speak in front of the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
