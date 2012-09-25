The Presidential diet
President Obama is offered a sample during a visit to Usinger's Sausage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama bites into a bratwurst during a visit to Usinger's Fine Sausage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama eats a French fry as he holds a round table discussion with first time voters at OMG Burger in Miami, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama eats a cone of mint chocolate chip ice cream that he purchased during a stop at Deb's Ice Cream and Deli in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama eats ribs during a lunchtime visit to Kenny's BBQ in Washington, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama eats his lunch at Rudy's Hot Dog in Toledo, Ohio, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama has a burger at the Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Then Senator Obama prepares to eat as he visits the Dooky Chase restaurant in New Orleans, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama buys a sandwich before he hosts a round table discussion with small business leaders at the Grand Central Bakery in Seattle, August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama eats eggs during breakfast with five small business owners at Rausch's Cafe in Guttenberg, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama eats a locally-caught shrimp during a meeting with locals in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama eats an ice cream at DeWitt Dairy Treats in DeWitt, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama selects a pastry during an impromptu stop at the 'Cafe on the Corner' in Dover, New Hampshire, January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and President Obama have burgers for lunch at Ray's Hell Burger restaurant in Arlington, Virginia June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama sips his drink as speaks to a group of woman during a round table discussion in Charleston, South Carolina, January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
President Obama eats a nectarine following a town hall meeting at Kroger's Supermarket in Bristol, Virginia, July 29, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Obama eats breakfast with union workers at the Evansville Labor Temple in Evansville, Indiana, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Obama eats an ice cream cone during a campaign stop at Windmill Ice Cream Shop in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Obama eats an omelette breakfast alongside other diners at the Four Seasons family restaurant in Greenwood, Indiana, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Obama eats pork chops with his family during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at a first round "First Four" game of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky at the University of Dayton Arena...more
President Obama and his daughter Malia eat "shave ice" with family friends outside of Island Snow while they are on Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
President Obama eats a snack in his limousine after he steps off Air Force One as he arrives in Dresden, Germany, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
