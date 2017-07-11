The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches as his father Donald Trump (L) is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States standing with first lady Melania Trump (C) during inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017....more
Donald Trump hugs his son Donald Trump Jr. at a campaign rally in St. Clairsville, Ohio June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Donald Trump Jr. tours the arena at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Donald Trump Jr. arrives ahead of the inauguration with his father aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump Jr. exits Trump Tower in New York, U.S. November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Donald Trump gets smiles from his son Donald Trump Jr. (L) and vice presidential nominee Mike Pence as they leave him to take the stage to rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump Jr. looks out over the debate crowd at the conclusion of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump Jr. (C) jokes around and motions with a large pair of scissors toward the throat of his wife Vanessa Trump (R) while Too Kim Tiah (L) the CEO of TA Global, the owner and developer of Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver, looks...more
Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump attend the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump Jr. hands a delegate an autographed comic book at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump kisses his son Donald, Jr. at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach, Virginia February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Donald Trump Jr. sits near his half-sisterTiffany (R) during evening speeches at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump Jr. pumps his fist after speaking about his father during the second day at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
