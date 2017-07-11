Edition:
The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches as his father Donald Trump (L) is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States standing with first lady Melania Trump (C) during inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Donald Trump hugs his son Donald Trump Jr. at a campaign rally in St. Clairsville, Ohio June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Donald Trump Jr. tours the arena at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. arrives ahead of the inauguration with his father aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. exits Trump Tower in New York, U.S. November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Donald Trump gets smiles from his son Donald Trump Jr. (L) and vice presidential nominee Mike Pence as they leave him to take the stage to rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Donald Trump Jr. looks out over the debate crowd at the conclusion of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Donald Trump Jr. (C) jokes around and motions with a large pair of scissors toward the throat of his wife Vanessa Trump (R) while Too Kim Tiah (L) the CEO of TA Global, the owner and developer of Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver, looks on during the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump attend the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump Jr. hands a delegate an autographed comic book at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump kisses his son Donald, Jr. at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach, Virginia February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Donald Trump Jr. sits near his half-sisterTiffany (R) during evening speeches at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Donald Trump Jr. pumps his fist after speaking about his father during the second day at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
