The princes and the force
Britain's Prince William, smiles at droid BB-8 during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince Harry sits in an A-wing fighter as he talks with actor Mark Hamill during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William holds a light sabre during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince Harry meets Chewbacca during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Britain's Prince William is shown props including Chewbacca's crossbow during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William speaks with actor Mark Hamill as Prince Harry speaks with actor John Boyega during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince Harry takes a closer look at a robotic mask during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William speaks with actor John Boyega (C) and Episode VIII director Rian Johnson (2nd L) during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
(L-R) Actor Mark Hamill, director Rian Johnson, Prince Harry, Prince William, actor John Boyega, Chewbacca and actress Daisy Ridley pose during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016....more
Actors John Boyega and Daisy Ridley speak while Prince Harry talks with Chewbacca during tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Next Slideshows
50 years of James Bond style
An exhibition of over 500 objects from 50 years of Agent 007 are on display in Paris.
Celebrities go to Washington
Famous faces advocate at U.S. Senate hearings.
The Huntsman: Winter's War premiere
Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain and Chris Hemsworth hit the red carpet.
Game of Thrones premiere
Jon Snow is a no-show at the season six premiere.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.