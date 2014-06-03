The prison World Cup
Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of Brazil's national soccer team, play against a team of veteran Peruvian players, who are visitors to the event, at their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014....more
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
A banner reading "Fifa Brazil 2014" is displayed as prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A prisoner dressed as Fuleco, the mascot for the 2014 World Cup, performs in the opening ceremony of their own version of the tournament at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014.REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of Brazil's national soccer team, play against a team of veteran Peruvian players, who are visitors to the event, at their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014....more
Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of the Uruguay's national soccer team, participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of the Netherlands national soccer team, participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team, participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Next Slideshows
Funeral for a house
A tribute for a house which survived 142 years and outlived many of its neighbors.
Trash becomes fashion
The "Trashion" show features designers who use recycled items and turn them into fashion.
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.
Down and dirty English lessons
A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.