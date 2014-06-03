Edition:
The prison World Cup

Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of Brazil's national soccer team, play against a team of veteran Peruvian players, who are visitors to the event, at their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Monday, June 02, 2014
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

A banner reading "Fifa Brazil 2014" is displayed as prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A prisoner dressed as Fuleco, the mascot for the 2014 World Cup, performs in the opening ceremony of their own version of the tournament at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014.REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of Brazil's national soccer team, play against a team of veteran Peruvian players, who are visitors to the event, at their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of the Uruguay's national soccer team, participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of the Netherlands national soccer team, participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team, participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro prison in Lima, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

