Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 15, 2016 | 3:45pm EDT

The proposal Olympics

He Zi of China recieves a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

He Zi of China recieves a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
He Zi of China recieves a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
1 / 5
He Zi of China accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

He Zi of China accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
He Zi of China accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
2 / 5
Brazilian women's rugby player Isadora Cerullo melted hearts when she accepted a marriage proposal from her girlfriend at the medals ceremony for the first Olympic rugby sevens competition. Television cameras and photographers captured the moment that Marjorie Enya, a manager at the Deodoro stadium in Rio where the competition was played, took the microphone to pop the question to her girlfriend of two years on the pitch. A tearful Cerullo accepted and, with no ring, 28-year-old Enya tied a ribbon to her finger. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Brazilian women's rugby player Isadora Cerullo melted hearts when she accepted a marriage proposal from her girlfriend at the medals ceremony for the first Olympic rugby sevens competition. Television cameras and photographers captured the moment...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Brazilian women's rugby player Isadora Cerullo melted hearts when she accepted a marriage proposal from her girlfriend at the medals ceremony for the first Olympic rugby sevens competition. Television cameras and photographers captured the moment that Marjorie Enya, a manager at the Deodoro stadium in Rio where the competition was played, took the microphone to pop the question to her girlfriend of two years on the pitch. A tearful Cerullo accepted and, with no ring, 28-year-old Enya tied a ribbon to her finger. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 5
Men's Australian water polo teammates stand in the tribune ahead of the women's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Men's Australian water polo teammates stand in the tribune ahead of the women's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Men's Australian water polo teammates stand in the tribune ahead of the women's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
4 / 5
After Britain's Charlotte Dujardin finished her high-scoring freestyle dressage test, cameras zoomed in on her long-time partner in the stands holding up a sign saying "Will you marry me now?" Dujardin, who claimed her second straight Olympic individual gold in the sport on Monday, said she already had a ring on her finger and planned to marry the South African Dean Wyatt next year. "He asked me actually just before London and I said yes," said Dujardin after the medals ceremony, referring to the last Olympics in 2012. "I don't think he believed it was going to happen so I think he has made it so public that now I am certainly going to do it" REUTERS/Tony Gentile

After Britain's Charlotte Dujardin finished her high-scoring freestyle dressage test, cameras zoomed in on her long-time partner in the stands holding up a sign saying "Will you marry me now?" Dujardin, who claimed her second straight Olympic...more

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
After Britain's Charlotte Dujardin finished her high-scoring freestyle dressage test, cameras zoomed in on her long-time partner in the stands holding up a sign saying "Will you marry me now?" Dujardin, who claimed her second straight Olympic individual gold in the sport on Monday, said she already had a ring on her finger and planned to marry the South African Dean Wyatt next year. "He asked me actually just before London and I said yes," said Dujardin after the medals ceremony, referring to the last Olympics in 2012. "I don't think he believed it was going to happen so I think he has made it so public that now I am certainly going to do it" REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Rio Olympic woes

Rio Olympic woes

Next Slideshows

Rio Olympic woes

Rio Olympic woes

A series of unfortunate events at the Rio Olympics.

Aug 15 2016
Team Russia

Team Russia

The doping inquiry into athletes that has led to many Russian competitors to be barred from Rio has cast a pall over the Games, fomenting what some have called...

Aug 15 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 9

Rio Olympics: Day 9

Highlights from the ninth day of competition at the Rio Games.

Aug 15 2016
Tensions flare in Milwaukee

Tensions flare in Milwaukee

One person is shot and a police officer injured during the second night of riots triggered by the fatal shooting of a suspect by an officer.

Aug 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast