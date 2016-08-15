The proposal Olympics
He Zi of China recieves a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
He Zi of China accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Brazilian women's rugby player Isadora Cerullo melted hearts when she accepted a marriage proposal from her girlfriend at the medals ceremony for the first Olympic rugby sevens competition. Television cameras and photographers captured the moment...more
Men's Australian water polo teammates stand in the tribune ahead of the women's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
After Britain's Charlotte Dujardin finished her high-scoring freestyle dressage test, cameras zoomed in on her long-time partner in the stands holding up a sign saying "Will you marry me now?" Dujardin, who claimed her second straight Olympic...more
