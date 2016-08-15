The proposal Olympics

After Britain's Charlotte Dujardin finished her high-scoring freestyle dressage test, cameras zoomed in on her long-time partner in the stands holding up a sign saying "Will you marry me now?" Dujardin, who claimed her second straight Olympic individual gold in the sport on Monday, said she already had a ring on her finger and planned to marry the South African Dean Wyatt next year. "He asked me actually just before London and I said yes," said Dujardin after the medals ceremony, referring to the last Olympics in 2012. "I don't think he believed it was going to happen so I think he has made it so public that now I am certainly going to do it" REUTERS/Tony Gentile

