Pictures | Fri May 6, 2016

The Pyongyang skyline

The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. The Pyongyang skyline is rising - and not just with the trophy structures that represent the North Korean state. Despite its political and economic isolation, the capital is in the midst of a building boom. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. The Pyongyang skyline is rising - and not just with the trophy structures that represent the North Korean state. Despite its political and economic isolation, the capital is in the midst of a building boom. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. The Pyongyang skyline is rising - and not just with the trophy structures that represent the North Korean state. Despite its political and economic isolation, the capital is in the midst of a building boom. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Solar panels are installed on residential buildings in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. In a comparison of photos taken by Reuters this week and on a visit to Pyongyang last October, several new high-rises of 20 or more stories have appeared in the capital, some appearing near completion. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Solar panels are installed on residential buildings in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. In a comparison of photos taken by Reuters this week and on a visit to Pyongyang last October, several new high-rises of 20 or more stories have appeared in the capital, some appearing near completion. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Solar panels are installed on residential buildings in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. In a comparison of photos taken by Reuters this week and on a visit to Pyongyang last October, several new high-rises of 20 or more stories have appeared in the capital, some appearing near completion. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Newly built buildings of Mirae Scientists Street are seen on the banks of Taedong River in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. The construction, mostly of what look to be apartments, is despite tightened U.N. sanctions against isolated North Korea for pursuing nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Newly built buildings of Mirae Scientists Street are seen on the banks of Taedong River in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. The construction, mostly of what look to be apartments, is despite tightened U.N. sanctions against isolated North Korea for pursuing nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Newly built buildings of Mirae Scientists Street are seen on the banks of Taedong River in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. The construction, mostly of what look to be apartments, is despite tightened U.N. sanctions against isolated North Korea for pursuing nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Morning fog blankets central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Morning fog blankets central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Morning fog blankets central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen from inside another hotel's room in Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen from inside another hotel's room in Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen from inside another hotel's room in Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of the completed Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released October 21, 2015. The new construction is further evidence of the rising role of a market economy that has yet to be fully recognized by the government but is changing the landscape and improving the lives of people, at least in some parts of a country that remains mostly poor. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the completed Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released October 21, 2015. The new construction is further evidence of the rising role of a market economy that has yet to be fully recognized by the government but...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A view of the completed Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released October 21, 2015. The new construction is further evidence of the rising role of a market economy that has yet to be fully recognized by the government but is changing the landscape and improving the lives of people, at least in some parts of a country that remains mostly poor. REUTERS/KCNA
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind residential building in Pyongyang, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind residential building in Pyongyang, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind residential building in Pyongyang, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People pass in front of the building decorated with slogan "The great comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il will be with us forever" and their pictures in central Pyongyang, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People pass in front of the building decorated with slogan "The great comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il will be with us forever" and their pictures in central Pyongyang, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
People pass in front of the building decorated with slogan "The great comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il will be with us forever" and their pictures in central Pyongyang, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Laborers work on a construction site in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Laborers work on a construction site in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Laborers work on a construction site in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party is photographed in Pyongyang, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party is photographed in Pyongyang, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party is photographed in Pyongyang, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers and military band pack their stuff before a grand stand decorated with portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and former leader Kim Jong-il after a parade in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers and military band pack their stuff before a grand stand decorated with portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and former leader Kim Jong-il after a parade in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Soldiers and military band pack their stuff before a grand stand decorated with portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and former leader Kim Jong-il after a parade in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The sun sets behind chimneys in Pyongyang, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The sun sets behind chimneys in Pyongyang, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
The sun sets behind chimneys in Pyongyang, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Commuters make their way through a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organized tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Commuters make their way through a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organized tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Commuters make their way through a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organized tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A newly built residential building is seen at sunrise in central Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A newly built residential building is seen at sunrise in central Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A newly built residential building is seen at sunrise in central Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Taxis are parked outside a train station in downtown Pyongyang late October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Taxis are parked outside a train station in downtown Pyongyang late October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Taxis are parked outside a train station in downtown Pyongyang late October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2013
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Fireworks explode in the sky over high rise buildings in Pyongyang in this undated photo released January 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Fireworks explode in the sky over high rise buildings in Pyongyang in this undated photo released January 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks explode in the sky over high rise buildings in Pyongyang in this undated photo released January 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Members of the women's union take part in a dancing party at the plaza of the Arch of Triumph for the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in Pyongyang, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Members of the women's union take part in a dancing party at the plaza of the Arch of Triumph for the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in Pyongyang, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Members of the women's union take part in a dancing party at the plaza of the Arch of Triumph for the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in Pyongyang, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Koreans celebrate the New Year by visiting statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Koreans celebrate the New Year by visiting statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2014
North Koreans celebrate the New Year by visiting statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
General view of the May Day Stadium undergoing remodeling in this undated photo released June 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

General view of the May Day Stadium undergoing remodeling in this undated photo released June 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, June 20, 2014
General view of the May Day Stadium undergoing remodeling in this undated photo released June 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
"Soldier-builders" perform their morning activities on the banks of Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

"Soldier-builders" perform their morning activities on the banks of Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
"Soldier-builders" perform their morning activities on the banks of Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Solar panels face the sun from balconies of an apartment building in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang August 27, 2014. In a country notorious for a lack of electricity, many North Koreans are taking power into their hands by installing cheap household solar panels to charge mobile phones and light up their homes. REUTERS/Staff

Solar panels face the sun from balconies of an apartment building in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang August 27, 2014. In a country notorious for a lack of electricity, many North Koreans are taking power into their hands by installing cheap household solar panels to charge mobile phones and light up their homes. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Solar panels face the sun from balconies of an apartment building in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang August 27, 2014. In a country notorious for a lack of electricity, many North Koreans are taking power into their hands by installing cheap household solar panels to charge mobile phones and light up their homes. REUTERS/Staff
A view shows spectators at the remodelled May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, during a women's soccer match between the national team and the Wolmido team, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view shows spectators at the remodelled May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, during a women's soccer match between the national team and the Wolmido team, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A view shows spectators at the remodelled May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, during a women's soccer match between the national team and the Wolmido team, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Taxis are driven on an almost empty avenue in central Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Taxis are driven on an almost empty avenue in central Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Taxis are driven on an almost empty avenue in central Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
