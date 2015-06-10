The race for asylum
Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, arrives at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Last month, Dejen Asefaw was rescued with hundreds of other migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and brought to Sicily. The 24-year-old...more
Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, receives a pullover from a volunteer at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. But instead of applying for refugee status in the country where he landed, as European law dictates, Asefaw...more
A migrant shows his train ticket to Germany, as he waits to take the train from the Italian border at Bolzano railway station, Italy May 28, 2015.Waiting on a train platform a few days ago, the South Tyrol's snowcapped peaks shining in the distance,...more
Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Asefaw's journey north exposes one of the biggest flaws in Europe's approach to migrants. A shipwreck that...more
A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy May 28, 2015. While most of Europe agrees more needs to be...more
Migrants take a rest as they arrive at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. EU asylum rules, known as the Dublin Regulation, were first drafted in the early 1990s and require people seeking refuge to do so in the European...more
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Italy, which receives the bulk of seaborne migrants, says the law is unfair and logistically impossible. It wants a...more
A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Italian officials say they are stepping up efforts to fingerprint all migrants and potential asylum seekers, but estimate that between a quarter and half of all those who...more
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, gets a piece of clothing from a volunteer at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Part of the problem, says Fulvio Coslovi, a secretary for the Coisp police union in Bolzano, is that it...more
Migrants validate their train tickets at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Of the more than 170,000 migrants who reached Italy by boat last year, according to Eurostat, only a third sought asylum there. REUTERS/Stefano...more
A volunteer talks to a group of migrants as police officers stand in front of the door of a train bound for Munich, Germany, at Bolzano railway station, Italy May 28, 2015. In 2014, some 625,000 people sought asylum in the EU, according to the...more
Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Most migrants give their fingerprints only where they want asylum. In recent years, Syrians and Eritreans � the most...more
Migrants travel on a train from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. To try to address the issue, the European Commission recently proposed that the EU set up and help manage identification centers in countries such as Italy and Greece,...more
