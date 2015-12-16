Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 16, 2015 | 12:10am EST

The Republican debates

Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 33
Donald Trump speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 33
Donald Trump and Jeb Bush are seen debating on video monitors in the press room. REUTERS/David Becker

Donald Trump and Jeb Bush are seen debating on video monitors in the press room. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump and Jeb Bush are seen debating on video monitors in the press room. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
3 / 33
Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz hold their hands over their hearts for the singing of the national anthem before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz hold their hands over their hearts for the singing of the national anthem before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz hold their hands over their hearts for the singing of the national anthem before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 33
Donald Trump, Chris Christie and Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump, Chris Christie and Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump, Chris Christie and Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 33
Donald Trump responds to criticism from Jeb Bush as Ted Cruz looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump responds to criticism from Jeb Bush as Ted Cruz looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump responds to criticism from Jeb Bush as Ted Cruz looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 33
Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush and Donald Trump talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush and Donald Trump talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush and Donald Trump talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 33
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz check their watches during a commercial break as Ben Carson looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump and Ted Cruz check their watches during a commercial break as Ben Carson looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz check their watches during a commercial break as Ben Carson looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 33
Donald Trump points at Jeb Bush as they shake hands at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump points at Jeb Bush as they shake hands at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump points at Jeb Bush as they shake hands at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 33
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 33
Donald Trump reaches out to Ted Cruz as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump reaches out to Ted Cruz as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump reaches out to Ted Cruz as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 33
Donald Trump talks with Ben Carson during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump talks with Ben Carson during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump talks with Ben Carson during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 33
Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with Ted Cruz as Jeb Bush looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with Ted Cruz as Jeb Bush looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with Ted Cruz as Jeb Bush looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 33
Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush walk around the stage during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush walk around the stage during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush walk around the stage during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 33
Marco Rubio speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Marco Rubio speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Marco Rubio speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 33
Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush applaud as they pose together before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush applaud as they pose together before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush applaud as they pose together before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
16 / 33
Ted Cruz arrives onstage before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Ted Cruz arrives onstage before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Ted Cruz arrives onstage before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
17 / 33
John Kasich, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Chris Christie and Rand Paul pose before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

John Kasich, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Chris Christie and Rand Paul pose before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
John Kasich, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Chris Christie and Rand Paul pose before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 33
Mike Huckabee speaks during a forum for lower polling candidates held before the Republican presidential debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Huckabee speaks during a forum for lower polling candidates held before the Republican presidential debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Mike Huckabee speaks during a forum for lower polling candidates held before the Republican presidential debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 33
Rick Santorum speaks as Lindsey Graham listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rick Santorum speaks as Lindsey Graham listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Rick Santorum speaks as Lindsey Graham listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 33
George Pataki and Mike Huckabee share a laugh as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

George Pataki and Mike Huckabee share a laugh as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
George Pataki and Mike Huckabee share a laugh as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 33
Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham shake hands during a commercial break as Rick Santorum looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham shake hands during a commercial break as Rick Santorum looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham shake hands during a commercial break as Rick Santorum looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 33
Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum pose together before a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker

Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum pose together before a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum pose together before a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
23 / 33
George Pataki answers a question from debate moderator and CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. REUTERS/Mike Blake

George Pataki answers a question from debate moderator and CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
George Pataki answers a question from debate moderator and CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 33
Lindsey Graham has his tie straightened by a debate staff member during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lindsey Graham has his tie straightened by a debate staff member during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Lindsey Graham has his tie straightened by a debate staff member during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 33
Rick Santorum arrives onstage to participate in a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker

Rick Santorum arrives onstage to participate in a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Rick Santorum arrives onstage to participate in a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
26 / 33
Ayla Brown sings "God Bless America" prior to the start of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ayla Brown sings "God Bless America" prior to the start of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Ayla Brown sings "God Bless America" prior to the start of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 33
Rick Santorum answers a question from debate moderator Wolf Blitzer (foreground) as Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham look on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rick Santorum answers a question from debate moderator Wolf Blitzer (foreground) as Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham look on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Rick Santorum answers a question from debate moderator Wolf Blitzer (foreground) as Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham look on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 33
CNN's Wolf Blitzer begins to moderate. REUTERS/David Becker

CNN's Wolf Blitzer begins to moderate. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
CNN's Wolf Blitzer begins to moderate. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
29 / 33
General view of the venue as CNN's Wolf Blitzer moderates. REUTERS/Mike Blake

General view of the venue as CNN's Wolf Blitzer moderates. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
General view of the venue as CNN's Wolf Blitzer moderates. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
30 / 33
Ben Carson is interviewed prior to the Republican Presidential Debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ben Carson is interviewed prior to the Republican Presidential Debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Ben Carson is interviewed prior to the Republican Presidential Debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
31 / 33
Protester Raquel Cruz-Juarez joins others on the streets outside the Venetian Hotel, the site of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Protester Raquel Cruz-Juarez joins others on the streets outside the Venetian Hotel, the site of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Protester Raquel Cruz-Juarez joins others on the streets outside the Venetian Hotel, the site of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
32 / 33
Decorations are seen behind the scenes at the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Decorations are seen behind the scenes at the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Decorations are seen behind the scenes at the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
The last time rates went up

The last time rates went up

Next Slideshows

The last time rates went up

The last time rates went up

A look back at life in June 2006, the last time the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

Dec 15 2015
Scenes from the GOP trail

Scenes from the GOP trail

Behind the scenes on the Republican presidential campaign trail.

Dec 15 2015
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment pictures of the year.

Dec 15 2015
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.

Dec 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast