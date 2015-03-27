The rich give away their wealth
Apple CEO Tim Cook is joining the roster of the very rich who are giving away their wealth. Fortune magazine cited the head of the world's largest technology corporation as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity -...more
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, part of the family that owns Walmart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her husband David Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew
Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Hedge fund manager George Soros. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Rebel finance minister
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis isn't your typical budget-maker.
In pursuit of Kurdish peace
Inside a community of Kurds in Turkey's southeast.
Growing up in Gaza
Childhood moments from the northern Gaza Strip.
Cuba's cowboy culture
On the rodeo circuit in Havana.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.