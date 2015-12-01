Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 1, 2015 | 6:00pm EST

The rich give away their wealth

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. The couple's announcement is the latest example of the increasingly public philanthropy of the world's richest people. REUTERS/Courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. The couple's announcement is the latest example of the increasingly public philanthropy of the world's richest people. REUTERS/Courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg
Close
1 / 19
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2006
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 19
Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. In addition to the Giving Pledge, the couple gave away $1.3 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Marcus Donner

Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. In addition to the Giving Pledge, the couple gave away $1.3 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Marcus Donner

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2011
Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. In addition to the Giving Pledge, the couple gave away $1.3 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
Close
3 / 19
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett gave away $2.8 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett gave away $2.8 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, May 04, 2014
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett gave away $2.8 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 19
Fortune magazine cited Apple CEO Tim Cook as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity - after paying for his 10-year-old nephew's college education. "You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripples for change," Cook told the magazine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fortune magazine cited Apple CEO Tim Cook as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity - after paying for his 10-year-old nephew's college education. "You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripples for...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Fortune magazine cited Apple CEO Tim Cook as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity - after paying for his 10-year-old nephew's college education. "You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripples for change," Cook told the magazine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 19
The Walton family, including Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, the clan who owns Walmart, gave away $375 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The Walton family, including Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, the clan who owns Walmart, gave away $375 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2013
The Walton family, including Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, the clan who owns Walmart, gave away $375 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 19
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2014
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 19
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2013
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 19
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her late husband David Goldberg, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her late husband David Goldberg, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her late husband David Goldberg, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 19
Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. He gave away $462 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. He gave away $462 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. He gave away $462 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 19
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
11 / 19
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2013
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 19
Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew

Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2013
Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
13 / 19
Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2010
Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
14 / 19
Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2013
Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 19
Hedge fund manager George Soros gave away $733 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Hedge fund manager George Soros gave away $733 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2013
Hedge fund manager George Soros gave away $733 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Close
16 / 19
Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2013
Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 19
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2006
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Close
18 / 19
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell, with his wife Susan, started the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation to improve the lives of children in urban poverty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell, with his wife Susan, started the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation to improve the lives of children in urban poverty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2012
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell, with his wife Susan, started the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation to improve the lives of children in urban poverty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Next Slideshows

Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Images from Russian air strikes on targets in Syria.

Dec 01 2015
Prison swap with Nusra Front

Prison swap with Nusra Front

Al Qaeda's Syrian wing freed 16 Lebanese soldiers and policemen in exchange for jailed Islamists including the ex-wife of Islamic State's leader.

Dec 01 2015
Post-Ferguson era

Post-Ferguson era

Rallies against police violence since the shooting of Michael Brown last year.

Dec 01 2015
Paris climate summit

Paris climate summit

World leaders launched an ambitious attempt to hold back rising temperatures, with the United States and China leading calls for the climate summit in Paris to...

Dec 01 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast