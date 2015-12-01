The rich give away their wealth
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. The...more
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. In addition to the Giving Pledge, the couple gave away $1.3 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett gave away $2.8 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fortune magazine cited Apple CEO Tim Cook as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity - after paying for his 10-year-old nephew's college education. "You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripples for...more
The Walton family, including Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, the clan who owns Walmart, gave away $375 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her late husband David Goldberg, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. He gave away $462 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew
Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Hedge fund manager George Soros gave away $733 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell, with his wife Susan, started the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation to improve the lives of children in urban poverty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Russia's bombing campaign in Syria
Images from Russian air strikes on targets in Syria.
Prison swap with Nusra Front
Al Qaeda's Syrian wing freed 16 Lebanese soldiers and policemen in exchange for jailed Islamists including the ex-wife of Islamic State's leader.
Post-Ferguson era
Rallies against police violence since the shooting of Michael Brown last year.
Paris climate summit
World leaders launched an ambitious attempt to hold back rising temperatures, with the United States and China leading calls for the climate summit in Paris to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.