The richest French
1: Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive of LVMH, is the richest of the French billionaires with an estimated net worth of US$41.0 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking. LVMH brands include Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Veuve Clicquot, Givenchy, Hennessy, Donna Karan, Bulgari and Sephora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
2: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, has a net worth of US$23.5 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking. L'Oreal brands include Lancome, Maybeline, Kiehl's, Garnier and Vichy. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
3: Francois-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive of PPR, and family, have a net worth of US$11.5 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking. PPR brands include Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Brioni, Stella McCartney and Puma. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
4: Serge Dassault, Chairman of Dassault Group, and family, have a net worth of US$9.3 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Dassault Group is a leader in the global aeronautics industry and behind such names as the Mirage, Rafale, and Falcon jets. Dassault Group also owns the French daily Le Figaro. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
5: Brothers Gerard and Alain (R) Wertheimer, owners of the House of Chanel, have a net worth of US$6.0 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
6: Jean-Claude Decaux, Chairman of JCDeaux, and family have a net worth of US$6.0 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking. His sons Jean-Francois and Jean-Charles (R) (pictured) now run the company, among the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
7: Alain Merieux (L), founder of bioMerieux, and family, have a net worth of US$4.3 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking. BioMerieux is a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
8: Xavier Niel, Chairman of Iliad, has a net worth of US$3.7 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Iliad is a provider of broadband internet, mobile telephony, and prepaid phone cards. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
9: Martin Bouygues, Chairman and Chief Executive of Bouygues, has a net worth of US$3.6 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Bouygues brands include Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Telecom and Alstom, a world leader in transport infrastructure, power generation and transmission. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
10: Pierre Bellon, Chairman of Sodexo, has a net worth of $2.9 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Sodexo is one of the largest food services and facilities management firms in the world. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
