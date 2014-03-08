Edition:
The rise of Bitcoin

<p>Leo, 4, plays on a bench next to a Bitcoin machine at the Old Shoreditch Station Cafe and Bar in east London March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>The screen of a Bitcoin machine is seen at the Old Shoreditch Station Cafe and Bar in east London March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>The man believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto (R) walks away from a reporter as he arrives at his home in Temple City, California March 6, 2014. Japanese American Nakamoto, thought to be the reclusive multi-millionaire father of Bitcoin, emerged from a modest Southern California home and denied involvement with the digital currency before leading reporters on a freeway car chase to the local headquarters of the Associated Press. Bitcoin is bought and sold on a peer-to-peer network independent of central control. Its value soared last year, and the total worth of bitcoins minted is now about $7 billion. REUTERS/David McNew (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)</p>

<p>The home of the man believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is seen in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Mark Karpeles, chief executive of Mt. Gox, leaves in a taxi after a news conference at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Attendants pose with a bitcoin sign during the opening of Hong Kong's first bitcoin retail store February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A bitcoin sign is held outside Hong Kong's first bitcoin retail store during its opening, in Hong Kong February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Kolin Burges, a self-styled cryptocurrency trader and former software engineer from London, holds a placard to protest against Mt. Gox, in front of the building where the digital marketplace operator was formerly housed in Tokyo February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>A smartphone display shows the average bitcoin exchange rates against the U.S. dollar, British sterling pound, and the euro at the Tokyo Bitcoin weekly meeting at a restaurant in Tokyo, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Some of Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Caldwell's coins are pictured at his office in this photo illustration in Sandy, Utah, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Some of Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Caldwell's coins and paper vouchers, often called "paper wallets", are pictured at his office in this photo illustration in Sandy, Utah, January 31, 2014. Caldwell recommended their use as a way to store Bitcoins offline. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A Bitcoin logo is seen at the window of Nara Sushi, a restaurant that accepts Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, as payment in San Francisco, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A customer uses the world's first ever permanent bitcoin ATM unveiled at a coffee shop in Vancouver, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Customers line-up to use the world's first ever permanent bitcoin ATM unveiled at a coffee shop in Vancouver, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Signs on window advertise a bitcoin ATM machine that has been installed in a Waves Coffee House in Vancouver, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Jeff Hudson poses for a picture in front of, according to co-founders of Vancouver Bitcoiniacs Trading Company, the first bitcoin ATM machine in a Waves Coffee House in Vancouver, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

