Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 24, 2015 | 11:06pm EST

The rise of ISIS

Islamic State fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Islamic State fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Islamic State fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 40
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 40
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 40
Displaced Sunni residents who fled the violence in Ramadi after Islamic State militants launched an offensive against the Iraqi city, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni residents who fled the violence in Ramadi after Islamic State militants launched an offensive against the Iraqi city, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni residents who fled the violence in Ramadi after Islamic State militants launched an offensive against the Iraqi city, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 40
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 20, 2014
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 40
Displaced residents from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border with Iraq, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced residents from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border with Iraq, August 11,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced residents from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border with Iraq, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 40
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Close
7 / 40
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 17, 2014. The parents asked for prayers for other captives in Syria and Iraq in a brief public statement. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 17, 2014. The parents asked for prayers...more

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 17, 2014. The parents asked for prayers for other captives in Syria and Iraq in a brief public statement. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Close
8 / 40
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 40
Relatives of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, mourn in the town of Fnideq, northern Lebanon August 29, 2014. Islamic State militants beheaded the Lebanese soldier who was one of 19 captured by hardline Syrian Islamists when they seized a Lebanese border town for few days. REUTERS/Stringer

Relatives of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, mourn in the town of Fnideq, northern Lebanon August 29, 2014. Islamic State militants beheaded the Lebanese soldier who was one of 19 captured by hardline...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
Relatives of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, mourn in the town of Fnideq, northern Lebanon August 29, 2014. Islamic State militants beheaded the Lebanese soldier who was one of 19 captured by hardline Syrian Islamists when they seized a Lebanese border town for few days. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 40
Fighters from Islamic State burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters from Islamic State burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 02, 2014
Fighters from Islamic State burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 40
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2014
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 40
Islamic State militants lead what are said to be Ethiopian Christians along a beach in Wilayat Barqa, in this still image from a video made available on social media on April 19, 2015. The video appeared to show militants shooting and beheading about 30 Ethiopian Christians in Libya. Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the video but the killings resemble past violence carried out by Islamic State. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Islamic State militants lead what are said to be Ethiopian Christians along a beach in Wilayat Barqa, in this still image from a video made available on social media on April 19, 2015. The video appeared to show militants shooting and beheading about...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Islamic State militants lead what are said to be Ethiopian Christians along a beach in Wilayat Barqa, in this still image from a video made available on social media on April 19, 2015. The video appeared to show militants shooting and beheading about 30 Ethiopian Christians in Libya. Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the video but the killings resemble past violence carried out by Islamic State. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
13 / 40
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 40
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer

Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 40
Free Syrian Army fighters inspect damage from suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic State, whom activists said were targeting the Tawhid Brigade and Al-Fateh brigade headquarters that are under the Free Syrian Army, in Aleppo, Syria, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Othman

Free Syrian Army fighters inspect damage from suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic State, whom activists said were targeting the Tawhid Brigade and Al-Fateh brigade headquarters that are under the Free Syrian Army, in Aleppo, Syria, January 12,...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters inspect damage from suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic State, whom activists said were targeting the Tawhid Brigade and Al-Fateh brigade headquarters that are under the Free Syrian Army, in Aleppo, Syria, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Othman
Close
16 / 40
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Islamic State militants have blown up temples at the Roman-era UNESCO World Heritage site, which it has controlled since capturing Palmyra from Syrian government forces in May 2015 and mined other monuments and historic buildings. The group considers the buildings sacrilegious. Palmyra was one of the most important cultural centres of the ancient world, according to cultural agency UNESCO, which has described it as the crossroads of several civilizations. REUTERS/Social Media

An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Islamic State militants have blown up temples at the Roman-era UNESCO...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Islamic State militants have blown up temples at the Roman-era UNESCO World Heritage site, which it has controlled since capturing Palmyra from Syrian government forces in May 2015 and mined other monuments and historic buildings. The group considers the buildings sacrilegious. Palmyra was one of the most important cultural centres of the ancient world, according to cultural agency UNESCO, which has described it as the crossroads of several civilizations. REUTERS/Social Media
Close
17 / 40
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard (R) reads:. "We will win despite the global coalition" REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard (R) reads:. "We will win despite the global coalition" REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard (R) reads:. "We will win despite the global coalition" REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
18 / 40
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in front of the prime minister's building in Amman, January 27, 2015. Kasaesbeh was captured after his jet crashed in northeast Syria in December during a bombing mission against the militants. The following week, Islamic State released a video showing Kasaesbah being burned alive in a cage. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in front of the prime minister's building in Amman, January 27, 2015. Kasaesbeh was captured after his jet crashed in northeast Syria in December during a bombing mission against the militants. The following week, Islamic State released a video showing Kasaesbah being burned alive in a cage. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
19 / 40
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees fleeing Islamic State lies at the Turkish-Syrian border, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees fleeing Islamic State lies at the Turkish-Syrian border, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees fleeing Islamic State lies at the Turkish-Syrian border, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
20 / 40
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna after the group pledged allegiance to Islamic State, in eastern Libya, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna after the group pledged allegiance to Islamic State, in eastern Libya, October 3,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna after the group pledged allegiance to Islamic State, in eastern Libya, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 40
Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with the Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), north of Baghdad, during his funeral in Najaf, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with the Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), north of Baghdad, during his funeral in Najaf, July 3,...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 03, 2014
Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with the Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), north of Baghdad, during his funeral in Najaf, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Close
22 / 40
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
23 / 40
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 40
A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, a small town north of Baghdad holding out against repeated attacks by Islamic State fighters despite the fall of all the 34 villages surrounding it, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, a small town north of Baghdad holding out against repeated attacks by Islamic State fighters despite the fall of all the 34 villages surrounding...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, a small town north of Baghdad holding out against repeated attacks by Islamic State fighters despite the fall of all the 34 villages surrounding it, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 40
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured, in Iraq, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured, in Iraq, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured, in Iraq, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
26 / 40
The body of a man who was killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque, lies at a hospital morgue in Sanaa, March 21, 2015. Suicide bombers killed 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The body of a man who was killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque, lies at a hospital morgue in Sanaa, March 21, 2015. Suicide bombers killed 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa,...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
The body of a man who was killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque, lies at a hospital morgue in Sanaa, March 21, 2015. Suicide bombers killed 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
27 / 40
Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at the University of Anbar, in Anbar province, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at the University of Anbar, in Anbar province, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at the University of Anbar, in Anbar province, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 40
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 40
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of Islamic State...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
30 / 40
An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
31 / 40
Displaced residents, who fled from the violence in the Iraq province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced residents, who fled from the violence in the Iraq province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 08, 2014
Displaced residents, who fled from the violence in the Iraq province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 40
An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. Turkish prosecutors cite strong evidence that an Islamic State cell carried out a spate of bombings culminating in a double suicide attack in October that killed more than 100 people in Ankara. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. Turkish prosecutors cite strong evidence that an Islamic State cell carried out a spate of bombings culminating in a double suicide...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. Turkish prosecutors cite strong evidence that an Islamic State cell carried out a spate of bombings culminating in a double suicide attack in October that killed more than 100 people in Ankara. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
33 / 40
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. Islamic State has claimed to be behind the downing of a Russian aircraft that crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing 224. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. Islamic State has claimed to be behind the downing of a Russian aircraft that crashed in Egypt's Sinai...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. Islamic State has claimed to be behind the downing of a Russian aircraft that crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing 224. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
34 / 40
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. The Islamic State-claimed attack killed 43 people in two explosions in suicide attacks in a Shi'ite Muslim district of southern Beirut in Lebanon. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. The Islamic State-claimed attack killed 43 people in two explosions in suicide attacks in a Shi'ite Muslim...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. The Islamic State-claimed attack killed 43 people in two explosions in suicide attacks in a Shi'ite Muslim district of southern Beirut in Lebanon. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Close
35 / 40
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 13, 2015. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed 129 people in Paris, in the worst bloodshed in France since the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 13, 2015. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed 129 people in Paris, in the worst bloodshed...more

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 13, 2015. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed 129 people in Paris, in the worst bloodshed in France since the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
36 / 40
People mourn outside "Le Petit Cambodge" and "Le Carillon" restaurants a week after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People mourn outside "Le Petit Cambodge" and "Le Carillon" restaurants a week after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
People mourn outside "Le Petit Cambodge" and "Le Carillon" restaurants a week after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
37 / 40
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq. Identified as the suspected mastermind behind the Paris attacks that killed 130 people, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, one of Islamic State's most high-profile European recruits, died during a gun battle with French police commandos several days after the deadly attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq. Identified as the suspected mastermind behind the Paris attacks that killed 130 people, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, one of Islamic...more

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq. Identified as the suspected mastermind behind the Paris attacks that killed 130 people, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, one of Islamic State's most high-profile European recruits, died during a gun battle with French police commandos several days after the deadly attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters
Close
38 / 40
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar as Kurdish forces launched an offensive to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year ago, killing and enslaving thousands of its Yazidi residents and triggering U.S.-led air strikes, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar as Kurdish forces launched an offensive to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year ago, killing and enslaving...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar as Kurdish forces launched an offensive to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year ago, killing and enslaving thousands of its Yazidi residents and triggering U.S.-led air strikes, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
39 / 40
Flight deck crew work around a Super Etendard fighter jet as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, to support operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, November 18, 2015. France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier will be deployed REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Flight deck crew work around a Super Etendard fighter jet as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, to support operations against Islamic...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Flight deck crew work around a Super Etendard fighter jet as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, to support operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, November 18, 2015. France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier will be deployed REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Snow in California

Snow in California

Next Slideshows

Snow in California

Snow in California

Storms blanket the Sierras with snow, thanks partly to El Nino.

Nov 24 2015
A Syrian refugee in New Jersey

A Syrian refugee in New Jersey

Sandy Khabbazeh carves out a new life in New Jersey after fleeing Aleppo last September.

Nov 24 2015
Down river from Brazil dam flood

Down river from Brazil dam flood

The mud from a burst mining dam in Brazil has flowed down the Rio Doce and into the sea.

Nov 24 2015
Turkey downs Russian warplane

Turkey downs Russian warplane

Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, saying it had repeatedly violated its air space.

Nov 24 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast