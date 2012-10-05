Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 5, 2012 | 10:10am EDT

The rise of K-pop

<p>Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
1 / 40
<p>South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
2 / 40
<p>Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
3 / 40
<p>South Korean pop group Girls' Generation perform during their concert at Olympic Gymnasium in Seoul, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/S.M. Entertainment</p>

South Korean pop group Girls' Generation perform during their concert at Olympic Gymnasium in Seoul, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/S.M. Entertainment

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean pop group Girls' Generation perform during their concert at Olympic Gymnasium in Seoul, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/S.M. Entertainment

Close
4 / 40
<p>Kim Junsu, a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Kim Junsu, a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, October 05, 2012

Kim Junsu, a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
5 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
6 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group 2PM performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol group 2PM performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group 2PM performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
7 / 40
<p>Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
8 / 40
<p>Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
9 / 40
<p>K-pop girl group Rainbow performs after the first half of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates in Suwon, south of Seoul, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

K-pop girl group Rainbow performs after the first half of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates in Suwon, south of Seoul, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop girl group Rainbow performs after the first half of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates in Suwon, south of Seoul, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
10 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean boy-band 2PM greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of South Korean boy-band 2PM greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean boy-band 2PM greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
11 / 40
<p>K-pop idol singer SE7EN performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol singer SE7EN performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol singer SE7EN performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
12 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
13 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
14 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group SHINee performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

K-pop idol group SHINee performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group SHINee performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
15 / 40
<p>Hyuna of South Korean K-pop girl group "4 Minute" performs on stage near the Korea International Circuit of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Hyuna of South Korean K-pop girl group "4 Minute" performs on stage near the Korea International Circuit of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Hyuna of South Korean K-pop girl group "4 Minute" performs on stage near the Korea International Circuit of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
16 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean boy-band SHINee perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of South Korean boy-band SHINee perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean boy-band SHINee perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
17 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group BEAST performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

K-pop idol group BEAST performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group BEAST performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
18 / 40
<p>Sungmin (2nd L), a member of South Korean boy band Super Junior, speaks during a news conference before their concert "Super Show 4" at Olympic Gymnastics Hall in Seoul, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Sungmin (2nd L), a member of South Korean boy band Super Junior, speaks during a news conference before their concert "Super Show 4" at Olympic Gymnastics Hall in Seoul, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Sungmin (2nd L), a member of South Korean boy band Super Junior, speaks during a news conference before their concert "Super Show 4" at Olympic Gymnastics Hall in Seoul, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
19 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group Secret performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol group Secret performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group Secret performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
20 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
21 / 40
<p>Kim Junsu (2nd L), a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Kim Junsu (2nd L), a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, October 05, 2012

Kim Junsu (2nd L), a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
22 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
23 / 40
<p>A member of South Korean boy band 2PM gives flowers to fans during the band's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

A member of South Korean boy band 2PM gives flowers to fans during the band's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

A member of South Korean boy band 2PM gives flowers to fans during the band's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
24 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group 'miss A' performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

K-pop idol group 'miss A' performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group 'miss A' performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
25 / 40
<p>South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
26 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean girl-band KARA greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of South Korean girl-band KARA greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean girl-band KARA greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
27 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
28 / 40
<p>Junsu and Yuchun of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem </p>

Junsu and Yuchun of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Friday, October 05, 2012

Junsu and Yuchun of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
29 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean girl-band Secret perform during the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of South Korean girl-band Secret perform during the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean girl-band Secret perform during the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
30 / 40
<p>Members of K-pop idol group T-ara waves to the media during a news conference promoting their cable television program "T-ara's pin-up boys" in Seoul, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Members of K-pop idol group T-ara waves to the media during a news conference promoting their cable television program "T-ara's pin-up boys" in Seoul, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of K-pop idol group T-ara waves to the media during a news conference promoting their cable television program "T-ara's pin-up boys" in Seoul, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
31 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean girl-band 2NE1 perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of South Korean girl-band 2NE1 perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean girl-band 2NE1 perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
32 / 40
<p>Junsu (3rd L), Yuchun (C) and Jaejung (3rd R) of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. JYJ is comprised of three members from group TVXQ, also known as Dongbangshinki. REUTERS/Truth Leem </p>

Junsu (3rd L), Yuchun (C) and Jaejung (3rd R) of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. JYJ is comprised of three members from group TVXQ, also known as Dongbangshinki. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Friday, October 05, 2012

Junsu (3rd L), Yuchun (C) and Jaejung (3rd R) of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. JYJ is comprised of three members from group TVXQ, also known as Dongbangshinki. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
33 / 40
<p>South Korean idol group Miss A perform before boy band 2PM's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean idol group Miss A perform before boy band 2PM's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean idol group Miss A perform before boy band 2PM's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
34 / 40
<p>Jaejung of South Korean pop group JYJ performs during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem </p>

Jaejung of South Korean pop group JYJ performs during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Friday, October 05, 2012

Jaejung of South Korean pop group JYJ performs during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
35 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
36 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group miss A performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol group miss A performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group miss A performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
37 / 40
<p>South Korean singer and actor Rain performs during the 2010 Asia Song Festival celebrating the upcoming G20 Seoul Summit at the Jamsil Main Stadium in Seoul, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem</p>

South Korean singer and actor Rain performs during the 2010 Asia Song Festival celebrating the upcoming G20 Seoul Summit at the Jamsil Main Stadium in Seoul, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean singer and actor Rain performs during the 2010 Asia Song Festival celebrating the upcoming G20 Seoul Summit at the Jamsil Main Stadium in Seoul, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
38 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
39 / 40
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Oct 04 2012
Celebrity style: Claire Danes

Celebrity style: Claire Danes

The fashion of style of actress Claire Danes.

Oct 03 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

Sep 27 2012
Profile: Katy Perry

Profile: Katy Perry

Katy Perry is named Billboard's Woman of the Year.

Sep 25 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast