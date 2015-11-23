The rise of Rubio
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio pauses as he speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
People who did not fit in the room listen from a hallway as Marco Rubio holds a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio files his declaration of candidacy to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A network makeup artist touches up Marco Rubio during a commercial break as Donald Trump walks past at the debate held by Fox Business Network in Milwaukee, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush listens as Marco Rubio makes a point at the Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters look on as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign stop in Cleveland, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
T shirts supporting Marco Rubio are pictured for sale after he announced his bid for the White House in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, during a speech in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio addresses the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters watch as Marco Rubio speaks at an event in Sioux City, Iowa, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Marco Rubio greets supporters during a public rally in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Marco Rubio holds his son Dominick as he sits next to his wife Jeanette during a public event to sign election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio stands on the side of Interstate 4 where the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stopped in Lakewood Crest, Florida, October 27, 2012. Rubio got out of the motorcade because of a family emergency and left in a...more
Marco Rubio lifts up his son Dominick on stage after he announced his bid for the White House in 2016 in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican party paraphernalia vendor Kelly Steele displays a pair of campaign eyeglasses for Marco Rubio prior to Rubio's formal declaration of his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race, at the Freedom Tower...more
A supporter waits to have a book autographed after Marco Rubio announced his presidential bid at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio smiles during a public event to sign the election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate during a event in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) waves to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican Senate candidate Marco Rubio celebrates with his mother Oria during his victory rally in Coral Gables, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
