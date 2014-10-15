Edition:
The river Jordan

Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. Yardenit is one of the sites along the Jordan River where it is believed Jesus was baptized. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Catholic worshipper from India holds her baby during a baptism ceremony on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Christian pilgrim dunks herself in water from the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Greek Patriarch Metropolitan Theophilos holds a cross during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Catholic worshipper from India emerges out the water during a baptism ceremony in the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Christian pilgrim girl from Brazil waits to be baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Christian pilgrim wearing a cross is seen after he dipped in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Catholic pilgrims attend mass at the baptism site on Jordan River January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Pope Francis prays at the edge of Jordan River May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A Christian pilgrim holds a cross before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Christian tourists from Romania bathe in the water of the Jordan River at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ramon Ben Ari, head of Israel's Southern Jordan Drainage Authority, drinks water from a rehabilitated biblical spring in the Valley Springs near the Jordan River July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Christian pilgrim from Ukraine floats in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Christian pilgrims wash themselves during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Christian pilgrim from Latin America emerges from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims partially dunk themselves in the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Christian pilgrims bath in the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias during a Baptism ceremony September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Christian pilgrims change their clothes before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

