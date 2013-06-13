The River Nile
A man with his family travel on a home boat near garbage plants in the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified on Thursday a treaty that strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river...more
A man with his family travel on a home boat near garbage plants in the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified on Thursday a treaty that strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters, raising the political temperature in a dispute between Cairo and Addis Ababa over the construction of a dam. The parliament's move follows days of irate exchanges between two of Africa's most populous nations over Ethiopia's new hydroelectric plant, which Egypt fears will reduce a water supply vital for its 84 million people. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Montser Khalil carries a passenger in his river taxi on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Montser Khalil carries a passenger in his river taxi on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boat transports people on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boat transports people on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Birds fly past as boats are seen over the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Birds fly past as boats are seen over the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptians youth dances and enjoy a Nile River cruise in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptians youth dances and enjoy a Nile River cruise in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People swim in the river Nile as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People swim in the river Nile as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Boys run on the banks of the river Nile while other people sit on rocks as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Boys run on the banks of the river Nile while other people sit on rocks as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man fishes from the Nile while sitting below the Qasr el-Nil bridge as tear gas fired by riot police rises during clashes with protesters near the bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man fishes from the Nile while sitting below the Qasr el-Nil bridge as tear gas fired by riot police rises during clashes with protesters near the bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A boy walks near an Egyptian army tent at the Nile river into the Qursaya Island in Cairo January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy walks near an Egyptian army tent at the Nile river into the Qursaya Island in Cairo January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pleasure boats travel on the River Nile during New Year's Eve celebrations near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pleasure boats travel on the River Nile during New Year's Eve celebrations near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy dances as people gather for a Nile cruise on a boat during Eid al-Fitr in Cairo August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A boy dances as people gather for a Nile cruise on a boat during Eid al-Fitr in Cairo August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man swims in the river Nile in Cairo June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man swims in the river Nile in Cairo June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man sits on a boat as he washes himself in the Nile River in Cairo July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa
A man sits on a boat as he washes himself in the Nile River in Cairo July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa
Boys jump into the river Nile during a hot day in Cairo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Boys jump into the river Nile during a hot day in Cairo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Spectators look on as Egyptian Army soldiers perform in a Nile military parade in Cairo, in a simulation of the Suez canal crossing during celebration of the 38th anniversary of the October 6, 1973 victory surprise attack in Cairo October 6, 2011....more
Spectators look on as Egyptian Army soldiers perform in a Nile military parade in Cairo, in a simulation of the Suez canal crossing during celebration of the 38th anniversary of the October 6, 1973 victory surprise attack in Cairo October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People standing on rock look out at the Blue Nile falls (Tis Abay in Amharic), 30km (19 miles) from Bahir Dar, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal
People standing on rock look out at the Blue Nile falls (Tis Abay in Amharic), 30km (19 miles) from Bahir Dar, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal
A man sits by a bridge over the Nile river in Zamalek area in Cairo April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man sits by a bridge over the Nile river in Zamalek area in Cairo April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A boy jumps from a pedestrian bridge into a small branch of the river Nile, to cool off on a hot day in Cairo June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A boy jumps from a pedestrian bridge into a small branch of the river Nile, to cool off on a hot day in Cairo June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children swim and play along the Nile river in Southern Sudan's capital of Juba, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Children swim and play along the Nile river in Southern Sudan's capital of Juba, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A fisherman casts his fishing net on the river Nile in Cairo, August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A fisherman casts his fishing net on the river Nile in Cairo, August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children train in Optimist dinghies for a sailing competition on the Nile in Cairo July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children train in Optimist dinghies for a sailing competition on the Nile in Cairo July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A child bathes in the river Nile in the capital Khartoum May 04, 2010. Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A child bathes in the river Nile in the capital Khartoum May 04, 2010. Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Egyptian boy jumps into the Nile River on the outskirts of Cairo July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa
An Egyptian boy jumps into the Nile River on the outskirts of Cairo July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa
Police collect inflatable plastic bananas launched into the Nile in Cairo on Friday as part of an Austrian art project entitled 'Going Bananas', November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Police collect inflatable plastic bananas launched into the Nile in Cairo on Friday as part of an Austrian art project entitled 'Going Bananas', November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Women walk home with their clothes after washing them in the Nile river in Mallawi, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill
Women walk home with their clothes after washing them in the Nile river in Mallawi, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill
Next Slideshows
Pakistan's female Top Gun
Ayesha Farooq is Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defense forces in recent years as attitudes...
Kiribati, gone in 60 years
Photographer David Gray documented life in the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati, a chain of 33 islands that stand just a few feet above sea level, spread over...
Inside Hong Kong
Bustling restaurants, shopping districts and activities on Victoria Harbour help define life in Hong Kong, where ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden says he...
Countdown to G8
Protests erupt in London, as Northern Ireland prepares for the G8 summit.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.