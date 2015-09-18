The road to Greece
A man reacts as migrants are blocked by police from walking towards the Greece border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian migrants resumed their march towards western Turkey's border with Greece on Friday...more
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants walk on a highway towards Greece near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A migrant woman gestures as she carries a child near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants rest in front of their tents on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A migrant child carries food given by a local NGO near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A migrant child carries food given by a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants erect a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian migrant sleeps on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as migrants rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian migrant's child looks out from a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as migrants rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
