The road to K-pop stardom

Kim Si-yoon puts on her makeup as she arrives with her mother to take part in a dance class late at night at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul December 16, 2014. Nine-year-old Kim has no time to throw tantrums. She wakes up at 7:30a.m. for school, followed by hours of voice training, dance lessons and cram school before crashing into bed at midnight. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

