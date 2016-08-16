Edition:
The road to Mosul

Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A still image from video shows Islamic State militants battling to maintain control around Mosul. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Displaced people approach the Kurdish Peshmerga forces on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga forces fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A displaced man from south of Mosul gives the coordinates of Islamic State militants to Iraqi army, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga forces ride on military vehicles on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces checks his weapon in a military vehicle on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A still image from video shows a member of the Islamic State battling to maintain control around Mosul. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Displaced people, who fled from Al-Shirqat due to Islamic State violence, receive aid on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces takes his position in a military vehicle on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A displaced woman, who fled Islamic State violence, is seen on the outskirt of Al Qayyarah. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga forces gather on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Iraqi security forces gather on the outskirt of Al Qayyarah. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga forces gesture on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga forces ride in military vehicles on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the Makhmour south of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
An Iraqi soldier helps a wounded soldier from clashes in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
A still image from video shows Islamic State militants battling to maintain control around Mosul. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga forces ride on military vehicles on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
