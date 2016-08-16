The road to Mosul
Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A still image from video shows Islamic State militants battling to maintain control around Mosul. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS
Displaced people approach the Kurdish Peshmerga forces on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga forces fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A displaced man from south of Mosul gives the coordinates of Islamic State militants to Iraqi army, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish Peshmerga forces ride on military vehicles on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces checks his weapon in a military vehicle on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A still image from video shows a member of the Islamic State battling to maintain control around Mosul. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS TV
Displaced people, who fled from Al-Shirqat due to Islamic State violence, receive aid on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces takes his position in a military vehicle on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A displaced woman, who fled Islamic State violence, is seen on the outskirt of Al Qayyarah. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish Peshmerga forces gather on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi security forces gather on the outskirt of Al Qayyarah. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish Peshmerga forces gesture on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga forces ride in military vehicles on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the Makhmour south of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
An Iraqi soldier helps a wounded soldier from clashes in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A still image from video shows Islamic State militants battling to maintain control around Mosul. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS TV
Kurdish Peshmerga forces ride on military vehicles on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
