Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 29, 2016 | 6:07pm EST

The road to Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders peeks out through a doorway as he listens to his introduction before delivering a speech at a campaign event in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders peeks out through a doorway as he listens to his introduction before delivering a speech at a campaign event in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Bernie Sanders peeks out through a doorway as he listens to his introduction before delivering a speech at a campaign event in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 50
Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 50
Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 50
Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
4 / 50
Lindsey Graham arrives onstage to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central, South Carolina. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Lindsey Graham arrives onstage to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central, South Carolina. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Lindsey Graham arrives onstage to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central, South Carolina. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Close
5 / 50
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 50
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson addresses a crowd before officially launching his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson addresses a crowd before officially launching his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson addresses a crowd before officially launching his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
7 / 50
Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 50
Former Governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley waves to the crowd with his wife Katie (L) after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Federal Hill Park in Baltimore, Maryland May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Former Governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley waves to the crowd with his wife Katie (L) after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Federal Hill Park in Baltimore, Maryland May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jim...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Former Governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley waves to the crowd with his wife Katie (L) after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Federal Hill Park in Baltimore, Maryland May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
9 / 50
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Darren Abate

Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Darren Abate

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Darren Abate
Close
10 / 50
Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters from his bus outside his campaign's Iowa headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters from his bus outside his campaign's Iowa headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters from his bus outside his campaign's Iowa headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
11 / 50
Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 50
Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
13 / 50
Donald Trump pantomimes a candidate with low poll numbers as he address the audience at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Donald Trump pantomimes a candidate with low poll numbers as he address the audience at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Donald Trump pantomimes a candidate with low poll numbers as he address the audience at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
14 / 50
Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
15 / 50
Hillary Clinton hugs linen room worker Brana Marancic during a campaign stop at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton hugs linen room worker Brana Marancic during a campaign stop at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Hillary Clinton hugs linen room worker Brana Marancic during a campaign stop at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 50
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 50
Twin sisters, Riley (L) and Reagan Gregg of Summerville, play with campaign fans before a campaign stop by Jeb Bush at the Summerville Country Club in Summerville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Twin sisters, Riley (L) and Reagan Gregg of Summerville, play with campaign fans before a campaign stop by Jeb Bush at the Summerville Country Club in Summerville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Twin sisters, Riley (L) and Reagan Gregg of Summerville, play with campaign fans before a campaign stop by Jeb Bush at the Summerville Country Club in Summerville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
18 / 50
Hillary Clinton takes the stage to speak during the Scott County Democratic Party's Red, White and Blue Dinner at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Hillary Clinton takes the stage to speak during the Scott County Democratic Party's Red, White and Blue Dinner at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes the stage to speak during the Scott County Democratic Party's Red, White and Blue Dinner at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
19 / 50
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
20 / 50
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
21 / 50
Jeb Bush leaves following a town hall gathering at Turbocam International in Barrington, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Jeb Bush leaves following a town hall gathering at Turbocam International in Barrington, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Jeb Bush leaves following a town hall gathering at Turbocam International in Barrington, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
22 / 50
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
23 / 50
Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
24 / 50
A worker uses an election sign to brush the snow off of other signs in a snow storm in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker uses an election sign to brush the snow off of other signs in a snow storm in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A worker uses an election sign to brush the snow off of other signs in a snow storm in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 50
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
26 / 50
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for President at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for President at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for President at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
27 / 50
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
28 / 50
Hillary Clinton embraces her husband as daughter Chelsea looks on during a campaign rally at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Hillary Clinton embraces her husband as daughter Chelsea looks on during a campaign rally at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Hillary Clinton embraces her husband as daughter Chelsea looks on during a campaign rally at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
29 / 50
A light reflects off the watch face of Bernie Sanders as he speaks during a campaign town hall meeting in Hanover, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

A light reflects off the watch face of Bernie Sanders as he speaks during a campaign town hall meeting in Hanover, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
A light reflects off the watch face of Bernie Sanders as he speaks during a campaign town hall meeting in Hanover, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
30 / 50
George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother as he appears on the campaign trail with his brother for the first time in the 2016 campaign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother as he appears on the campaign trail with his brother for the first time in the 2016 campaign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother as he appears on the campaign trail with his brother for the first time in the 2016 campaign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
31 / 50
Hillary Clinton defends a goal as she greets people during a campaign stop at an indoor soccer center in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton defends a goal as she greets people during a campaign stop at an indoor soccer center in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton defends a goal as she greets people during a campaign stop at an indoor soccer center in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
32 / 50
Supporters of Ted Cruz hold placards before a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of Ted Cruz hold placards before a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Supporters of Ted Cruz hold placards before a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
33 / 50
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wave as they arrive on stage before of the start of the PBS NewsHour Democratic presidential candidates debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wave as they arrive on stage before of the start of the PBS NewsHour Democratic presidential candidates debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wave as they arrive on stage before of the start of the PBS NewsHour Democratic presidential candidates debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
34 / 50
John Kasich reacts with his wife Karen at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

John Kasich reacts with his wife Karen at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
John Kasich reacts with his wife Karen at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
35 / 50
Marco Rubio speaks with the media on board his charter plane bound for South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio speaks with the media on board his charter plane bound for South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Marco Rubio speaks with the media on board his charter plane bound for South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
36 / 50
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R) over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. Kierstead asked Rubio "Why do you want to put me back in the closet?" REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R) over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire....more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R) over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. Kierstead asked Rubio "Why do you want to put me back in the closet?" REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
37 / 50
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by U.S. Senators Al Franken (C) and Jeanne Shaheen (L) at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by U.S. Senators Al Franken (C) and Jeanne Shaheen (L) at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by U.S. Senators Al Franken (C) and Jeanne Shaheen (L) at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
38 / 50
Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump jeer at protesters during a campaign rally in Burlington, Vermont January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Erin Siegal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump jeer at protesters during a campaign rally in Burlington, Vermont January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Erin Siegal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump jeer at protesters during a campaign rally in Burlington, Vermont January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Erin Siegal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
39 / 50
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
40 / 50
A young boy plays in a snowbank near the campaign bus of John Kasich while Kasich spoke to voters during a campaign town hall in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A young boy plays in a snowbank near the campaign bus of John Kasich while Kasich spoke to voters during a campaign town hall in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A young boy plays in a snowbank near the campaign bus of John Kasich while Kasich spoke to voters during a campaign town hall in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
41 / 50
Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Dr. Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Dr. Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Dr. Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
42 / 50
Dante Cicerone, 15, (R) and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dante Cicerone, 15, (R) and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Dante Cicerone, 15, (R) and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
43 / 50
Ted Cruz makes notes before speaking at a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ted Cruz makes notes before speaking at a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Ted Cruz makes notes before speaking at a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
44 / 50
Hillary Clinton politely declines to eat more cake samples, after having tried the coconut pound cake and purchasing items to go from Saffron Cafe and Bakery owner Ali Rahnamoon as she greets people at his cafe in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton politely declines to eat more cake samples, after having tried the coconut pound cake and purchasing items to go from Saffron Cafe and Bakery owner Ali Rahnamoon as she greets people at his cafe in Charleston, South Carolina. ...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton politely declines to eat more cake samples, after having tried the coconut pound cake and purchasing items to go from Saffron Cafe and Bakery owner Ali Rahnamoon as she greets people at his cafe in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
45 / 50
Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
46 / 50
Hillary Clinton arrives on stage during a town hall event hosted by CNN in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Hillary Clinton arrives on stage during a town hall event hosted by CNN in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives on stage during a town hall event hosted by CNN in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Close
47 / 50
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
48 / 50
Bernie Sanders is silhouetted as he speaks at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders is silhouetted as he speaks at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Bernie Sanders is silhouetted as he speaks at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
49 / 50
Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Trump rally disrupted

Trump rally disrupted

Next Slideshows

Trump rally disrupted

Trump rally disrupted

A Trump rally is repeatedly interrupted by protesters, including some from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Feb 29 2016
Storming the border

Storming the border

Migrants storm the Macedonian border from Greece, as frustrations boil over at restrictions on their ability to move through the Balkans.

Feb 29 2016
Calais' migrant jungle dismantled

Calais' migrant jungle dismantled

Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of...

Feb 29 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 26 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast