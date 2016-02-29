The road to Super Tuesday
Bernie Sanders peeks out through a doorway as he listens to his introduction before delivering a speech at a campaign event in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Lindsey Graham arrives onstage to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central, South Carolina. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson addresses a crowd before officially launching his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Former Governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley waves to the crowd with his wife Katie (L) after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Federal Hill Park in Baltimore, Maryland May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jim...more
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Darren Abate
Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters from his bus outside his campaign's Iowa headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump pantomimes a candidate with low poll numbers as he address the audience at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Hillary Clinton hugs linen room worker Brana Marancic during a campaign stop at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Twin sisters, Riley (L) and Reagan Gregg of Summerville, play with campaign fans before a campaign stop by Jeb Bush at the Summerville Country Club in Summerville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hillary Clinton takes the stage to speak during the Scott County Democratic Party's Red, White and Blue Dinner at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush leaves following a town hall gathering at Turbocam International in Barrington, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
A worker uses an election sign to brush the snow off of other signs in a snow storm in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for President at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton embraces her husband as daughter Chelsea looks on during a campaign rally at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A light reflects off the watch face of Bernie Sanders as he speaks during a campaign town hall meeting in Hanover, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother as he appears on the campaign trail with his brother for the first time in the 2016 campaign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton defends a goal as she greets people during a campaign stop at an indoor soccer center in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Supporters of Ted Cruz hold placards before a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wave as they arrive on stage before of the start of the PBS NewsHour Democratic presidential candidates debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin,...more
John Kasich reacts with his wife Karen at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Marco Rubio speaks with the media on board his charter plane bound for South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R) over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire....more
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by U.S. Senators Al Franken (C) and Jeanne Shaheen (L) at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump jeer at protesters during a campaign rally in Burlington, Vermont January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Erin Siegal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young boy plays in a snowbank near the campaign bus of John Kasich while Kasich spoke to voters during a campaign town hall in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Dr. Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dante Cicerone, 15, (R) and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ted Cruz makes notes before speaking at a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Hillary Clinton politely declines to eat more cake samples, after having tried the coconut pound cake and purchasing items to go from Saffron Cafe and Bakery owner Ali Rahnamoon as she greets people at his cafe in Charleston, South Carolina. ...more
Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Hillary Clinton arrives on stage during a town hall event hosted by CNN in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Bernie Sanders is silhouetted as he speaks at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
