The Rohingya exodus
Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is reunited with her children after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A baby sleeps in a hammock at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fukan sits in his house in Thae Chaung, one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya people work on their boats near one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is reunited with her children after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Abdul Rahim, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, holds his daughter, Morja, 5, during an interview with Reuters in their flat in Kuala Lumpur, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants gather at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant looks out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rohingya people walk from away from boats near one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya woman, who arrived on a boat from Myanmar, passes the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya children pass the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Abdul Sobur, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, plays sepak takraw in his neighbourhood in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is comforted by her children and other people after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Family members gather around a Rohingya man, who suffered a stroke after hearing his son died on the boat to Malaysia, in one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Abdul Rahim, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, sits with his new wife Ruksana Morjan and his daughter from his previous wife, More Jan, on the balcony on the second floor of a shophouse in the suburb of Kuala Lumpur, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki...more
