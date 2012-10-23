The Romneys
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, and Josh in roughly 1982. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, and Josh in roughly 1982. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his son Tagg in 1970. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his son Tagg in 1970. REUTERS/Romney for President
Tagg Romney and his mother Ann in roughly 1971. REUTERS/Romney for President
Tagg Romney and his mother Ann in roughly 1971. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann on prom night. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann on prom night. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his sons in 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his sons in 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann with their sons Ben,Tagg, Josh, and Ben in 1980. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann with their sons Ben,Tagg, Josh, and Ben in 1980. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his son Josh in roughly 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his son Josh in roughly 1979. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney, his sons Tagg and Matt, and wife Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney, his sons Tagg and Matt, and wife Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1970s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney with sons Matt, Craig, Josh, Ben, and Tagg in roughly 1982. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney with sons Matt, Craig, Josh, Ben, and Tagg in roughly 1982. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and Ann in the 1960s. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his sons, Tagg, Ben, Josh, Matt, and Craig in 2008. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his sons, Tagg, Ben, Josh, Matt, and Craig in 2008. REUTERS/Romney for President
Next Slideshows
Romney's English roots
It was in England's industrial northwest that Mitt Romney's ancestors lived for generations and converted to Mormonism before leaving for the United States in...
Romney: Chronology of a campaign
Scenes from the Republican ticket.
Romney holding babies
The Republican nominee and the voters of tomorrow.
Romney: On the trail
Romney battles for a spot in the White House.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.