The royal siblings
Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William (L) speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day...more
Princess Charlotte plays with balloons at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Princess Charlotte pets a dog as her mother the Duchess of Cambridge watches during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George look at bubbles at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Prince George runs away from his father Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Prince George is told off for running away from Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Prince George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father Prince William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016....more
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour...more
Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William holds Prince George as his mother gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Next Slideshows
Will and Kate visit Canada
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Canada with their children.
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
Surfer dogs
Dogs take to the waves during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California.
Switzerland's Next Top Cheese
Judges look for the top slice among 777 entries at the Swiss Cheese Awards in Switzerland.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.