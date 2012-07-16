Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 16, 2012 | 12:55pm EDT

The ruins of Homs

<p>Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
1 / 40
<p>A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
2 / 40
<p>Smoke rises from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 11, 2012. Picture taken July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Smoke rises from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 11, 2012. Picture taken July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Smoke rises from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 11, 2012. Picture taken July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
3 / 40
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Close
4 / 40
<p>A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
5 / 40
<p>Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
6 / 40
<p>A damaged car is seen in front of a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network </p>

A damaged car is seen in front of a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

A damaged car is seen in front of a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
7 / 40
<p>Smoke rises from the Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network</p>

Smoke rises from the Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Smoke rises from the Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network

Close
8 / 40
<p>The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
9 / 40
<p>Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
10 / 40
<p>The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
11 / 40
<p>A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
12 / 40
<p>Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
13 / 40
<p>Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
14 / 40
<p>A cat walks in a destroyed neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A cat walks in a destroyed neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

A cat walks in a destroyed neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
15 / 40
<p>A view of the destructed house in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A view of the destructed house in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

A view of the destructed house in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
16 / 40
<p>Damaged shops are pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

Damaged shops are pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged shops are pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
17 / 40
<p>A view shows a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

A view shows a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

A view shows a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
18 / 40
<p>Damaged building are seen in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged building are seen in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged building are seen in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
19 / 40
<p>A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 16, 2012

A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
20 / 40
<p>A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012 REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012 REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012 REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Close
21 / 40
<p>Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
22 / 40
<p>Smoke rises from the Jab Al-Jandli district of Homs, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Smoke rises from the Jab Al-Jandli district of Homs, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Smoke rises from the Jab Al-Jandli district of Homs, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
23 / 40
<p>Damaged cars are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab </p>

Damaged cars are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged cars are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab

Close
24 / 40
<p>Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader</p>

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Close
25 / 40
<p>A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 16, 2012

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
26 / 40
<p>A man stands near damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

A man stands near damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

A man stands near damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout

Close
27 / 40
<p>Smoke rises from downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network</p>

Smoke rises from downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Smoke rises from downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network

Close
28 / 40
<p>A boy holds the remain of a mortar in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout </p>

A boy holds the remain of a mortar in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

A boy holds the remain of a mortar in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Close
29 / 40
<p>Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader</p>

Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Monday, July 16, 2012

Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Close
30 / 40
<p>A man walks past damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network</p>

A man walks past damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

A man walks past damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network

Close
31 / 40
<p>Damaged cars and debris are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab </p>

Damaged cars and debris are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged cars and debris are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab

Close
32 / 40
<p>Citzens stand in the streets of Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi</p>

Citzens stand in the streets of Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi

Monday, July 16, 2012

Citzens stand in the streets of Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi

Close
33 / 40
<p>Buildings damaged during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces are seen in the Al Qusour neighbourhood of Homs July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

Buildings damaged during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces are seen in the Al Qusour neighbourhood of Homs July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Buildings damaged during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces are seen in the Al Qusour neighbourhood of Homs July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
34 / 40
<p>Syrian tanks are seen stationed in the city of Homs, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Syrian tanks are seen stationed in the city of Homs, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Syrian tanks are seen stationed in the city of Homs, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
35 / 40
<p>The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
36 / 40
<p>Damaged armoured vehicles belonging to the Syrian army are seen in a street in Homs, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sumar Al Homsi/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged armoured vehicles belonging to the Syrian army are seen in a street in Homs, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sumar Al Homsi/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged armoured vehicles belonging to the Syrian army are seen in a street in Homs, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sumar Al Homsi/Shaam News Network

Close
37 / 40
<p>Damaged building seen at Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged building seen at Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged building seen at Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network

Close
38 / 40
<p>A view shows the damaged Sheikh Kamel Mosque in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

A view shows the damaged Sheikh Kamel Mosque in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

A view shows the damaged Sheikh Kamel Mosque in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
39 / 40
<p>The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, is seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, is seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, is seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 13 2012
Drug tunnels of Mexico

Drug tunnels of Mexico

Walking the smuggling tunnels under the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jul 13 2012
Drought destroys Iowa's corn

Drought destroys Iowa's corn

The top U.S. corn-growing state of Iowa is considered “abnormally dry” with 13 percent of the state in severe drought.

Jul 12 2012
When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms.

Apr 12 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast