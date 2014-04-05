The Rwanda genocide

A Rwandan refugee who traveled from Bukavu in the country formerly known as Zaire with several thousand others shivers in the early morning hours November 30, 1996 before getting back on the road to the border. He is part of a group of some 20,000 refugees, many suffering from disease and malnutrition, who have made their way into Goma after being on the road for over one month. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka